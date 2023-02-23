Let’s face it, when Fox News gives Democrat a B+, you know they really delivered an exceptional performance. That was the grade the rabidly right-wing media network gave President Biden on his State of the Union address.

As someone who usually doesn’t watch these annual speeches to the nation, I did buck my previous trend and decided to tune in. Admittedly, I harbored some degree of apprehension wondering if Biden would be up to the task. If they were forced to be honest, I’d imagine most Democrats harbored similar concerns.

Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

