On Friday, Oct. 28, the Wellsboro Hornets hosted the NPM Panthers for the 60th annual Morton F. Jones Trophy rivalry game. The Panthers took home the victory and the trophy after a third quarter comeback secured their win 24-21.

NP-Mansfield opened the game with a drive that included a 14-yard hook-up between Karson Dominick and Derek Litzelman that set the Panthers up at the Hornet seven-yard line.

After three runs, NPM got down to the Hornet one where Dominick made a successful sneak play for the first points of the game.

The extra point was no good and NP-Mansfield led 6-0 with just under eight minutes left in the first.

Wellsboro answered as Will Gastrock finished off a 10-play drive with a touchdown sneak of his own. The kick was good for the extra point and the Hornets took a 7-6 lead with only three minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

Gastrock would finish with 53 yards and a pair of scores on 13 carries. The sophomore completed 3-of-7 passing attempts for 13 yards and a pair of picks.

North Penn-Mansfield would be forced to punt on their next possession, but a mishandled return gave the Panthers the ball back at the Wellsboro 39-yard line.

After a 21-yard gain by Lehman and a completion pass to Alex Davis, Dominick would find his way in for a six-yard score. The two-point try failed and the Panthers had a 12-7 lead two minutes into the second quarter.

The Panther defense played strong most of the night, coming up with a pair of interceptions and two fumble recoveries as well.

“I thought our defense played well tonight,” NPM Head Coach Chris Olson said, “We’ve been waiting for a week where we got a couple plays to go our way so we could get ahead with an early lead.”

After forcing a pair of Hornet punts, the Panthers lined up to kick the ball away when Lehman tried to run for a first-down where Wellsboro took over on the Panther 30.

Gastrock would finish off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Poirier’s extra point gave the Hornets back their lead, 14-12, with just 45 seconds left in the half.

Down 14-12 coming out of the halftime break, the Panthers took their initial second-half drive down to the Wellsboro 25-yard line, where Karson Dominick would find Sammy Lawrence for a touchdown to earn an 18-14 lead.

Three minutes later, Lawrence intercepted a Will Gastrock pass. This opened an opportunity for Kohen Lehman to weave his way 56 yards in for another NPM touchdown and a 24-14 lead.

The Hornets would close the gap just minutes into the fourth quarter on a nine-yard touchdown run by Gastrock and a field goal extra point from Poirier, but the Panthers’ defense would make some stone-wall plays to hold off Wellsboro and secure the hard-fought victory and the Morty.

Dominick completed 10 of his 27 attempted throws, good for 121 yards and a score, and while he totaled just nine rushing yards on the night, the junior signal-caller had a pair of scores on the ground, one each in the first and second quarters.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Olson says, “especially the seniors that left everything on the field tonight.”

The Panthers limited Wellsboro’s offense to just 156 total yards in the game, including 13 yards through the air.

“A lot of credit goes to our defense,” Olson said. “George Valentine and Alex Davis played well, keeping Bowen in check. And hats off to Jacob Johnson for controlling the lines.”

The Panthers racked up nearly 300 yards of offense with Lehman accounting for 132 yards rushing.

Wellsboro finishes their season with a record of 1-9, while North Penn-Mansfield not only earned their third win of the season and the rivalry trophy, but also a spot in the District IV playoffs.

As the eighth-seed in Class AA Districts, the 3-7 Panthers will travel to take on top-seeded Mount Carmel next week.