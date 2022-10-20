The North Penn-Mansfield Panthers suffered a 49-21 loss to West Perry in their final home game of the year on Friday, Oct. 14.

This home game recognized and honored senior Panthers players including Sammy Lawrence, Joe Sember, Jackson Brian, Derek Litzelman, Kohen Lehman, Daniel Sherant, Danil Berguson, Jacob Johnson, Bobby Lewis, Ashton Demorat and Trenton Spencer.

Senior wide receiver Sammy Lawrence caught three touchdown passes but it wasn’t enough as the West Perry Mustangs would overtake the panthers for the win.

“We made some great plays and had some great runs out there,” Panther’s head coach Olsen said. “We got in our heads in the second quarter though and that put us behind, but we finished strong.”

The Panthers received the game’s opening kickoff and Gabe Bellows returned the ball to the Mustang 20-yard line.

On third down, Panther’s quarterback Karson Dominick made a pass that found Lawrence for the pair’s first touchdown of the evening, giving the Panthers an early 7-0 lead.

The Mustangs answered back a few minutes later on their first drive, tying the game at 7-all.

After a couple of turnovers from both teams, the Panthers struck again in the first quarter as Dominick’s 9-yard pass found Lawrence for the second time, putting the Panthers back on top, 14-7.

The Mustangs would go into the air and score on a 30-yard strike to tie the game back up.

West Perry dominated the second and third quarters to put the game in their control. The mustangs scored twice unopposed in the second quarter to lead 28-14 at halftime.

West Perry would return to the field to extend their lead to 49-14 by the end of the third.

North Penn-Mansfield’s final touchdown came with 5:23 remaining in the game as Lawrence caught his third touchdown of the evening, this one from Cooper Shaw, to make the score 49-21.

The loss drops the Panthers to 1-7 overall. They will be back on the field Friday, Oct. 21 at Wyalusing.