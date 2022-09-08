BLOSSBURG – The NP-Mansfield Panthers (0-2) faced a daunting matchup in their home opener here on Thursday, Sept. 1, and fell to the powerhouse Canton Warriors (2-0) 53-0 in a lopsided affair.

“It is the NTL and you have your work cut out for you every week,” NP-Mansfield Head Coach Chris Olsen said.

“This week, we knew going into Canton week and it being a short week, as well as with the weather yesterday and losing an outdoor practice, we knew it was a tall order ahead of us.”

Canton has proven to be the top dog so far in the Northern Tier League, and after their run last season in the Class A State Playoffs, it was a tough task for the Mansfield team.

But during the opening moments of the game, it looked like Mansfield might have a shot to make some noise.

After Canton elected to receive the opening kick-off, Mansfield would get an early break and on the first play for the Warriors they would cough up the ball deep in their territory presenting a golden opportunity for the Panthers.

“We came out and we forced a fumble,” Olsen said. “We decided to take a deep shot and tried playing with them early on, and they were stellar. I mean, it’s a great football team and they’ll be pushing things late in the year like last season.”

With the chance presented to them, Mansfield would choose to be aggressive.

On their first play, Karson Dominick would take a shot deep down the left sideline, but the Warrior’s defense would be all over the pass.

Canton’s Bailey Ferguson would get up in the endzone to pull down the interception and switch the momentum back.

Canton would subsequently start to roll, and over the next 11 minutes would score 35 points in the first quarter with Ferguson scoring the first touchdown of the night on a 40-yard strike down the middle of the field to push the score to 7-0.

Moments later, they would force a three-and-out and Ferguson would once again make some noise as he returned a punt 66-yards for another touchdown as they started to run away with things.

Canton would score three more rushing touchdowns in the quarter with Riley Parker, Hudson Ward, and Weston Bellows all getting in on the scoring action early.

Canton’s offense would slow down in the second frame, and after a long drive, Mansfield’s Karson Dominick would make a nice play in the middle of the field.

With the Warriors methodically passing the ball down the field, Dominick would step up and prevent a score with an interception in the endzone that he returned out to the t10-yard line.

But the defensive victory would be short-lived as Mansfield would go three-and-out and Canton would once again punch the ball into the endzone as Parker would score his second touchdown of the night on a 30-yard scamper that pushed the score to 42-0.

In the second half with a running close, Mansfield would show flashes with some nice completions including some nice grabs by Sammy Lawrence and Cooper Shaw but was unable to mount a scoring drive against the swarming Canton defense.

Canton would score on a 33-yard field goal from Ferguson in the third quarter and an impressive 81-yard touchdown from Micheal Davis that saw him weave through the defense and shed a few tacklers in the fourth pushed the score to its final mark of 53-0.

The Mansfield offense struggled to move the ball during the loss, with quarterback Dominick under duress against the stingy Canton defense, but coach Olsen believes that getting some starters back will help in the later part of the year.

“We need to get healthy for sure,” Olsen said. “We had some key players dinged up tonight, and it didn’t make a difference in the outcome of the game, but it certainly gives us some question marks moving forward. But we need to continue to get better, one bright spot I know we were happy with is the offensive line.

“Karson was under duress much of the evening but a lot of that wasn’t on the offensive line but more of the scheme that’s on us coaches and the running backs… But we are proud of how the o-line stuck together.”

On offense, Dominick was able to complete 12-30 passes for 74 yards and an interception in the loss.

His receivers were led by Shaw who grabbed four balls for 40 yards, Lawrence who snagged five catches for 34 yards, Alex Davis corralled two catches for four yards and Joe Sember caught one pass for one yard.

The running game was stifled as well in the loss, with the Canton front leaving little to no room to run on the night.

The running backs were led by Easton Pequignot who carried the ball five times for 30 yards, Kohen Lehman who turned eight carries into 11 yards, George Valentine who recorded two carries for 10 yards and Dominick had four carries that totaled eight yards.

Inversely, Canton would outgain the Mansfield unit 321-64 on the ground as they used their smash-mouth brand of football to overpower the Panthers.

With two losses on the books to open the 2022 season, Mansfield is looking to bounce back in week three but will have another tough opponent as they will host Troy on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. against another top-notch defensive team in the league.

“I think there’s a lot of good teams this year,” Olsen said. “You face canton, and you know what they are, and you’re thinking ‘let’s lick our wounds and get ready for next week’ and all of a sudden there’s Troy.

“Same colors, same place. We do get an extra day of preparation but Troy, just like Canton, is smash mouth in your face and running the ball downhill. They had a big win over Bald Eagle last week so we just need to continue to stack the line and make plays and gang tackle, we certainly didn’t do that tonight.”