The North Penn-Mansfield Panthers suffered a 55-0 loss to Athens in their annual Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Wildcats put up over 500 yards of total offense while holding the Panthers to just 133.

The Wildcats rolled to 41 first-half points, as they scored twice in the first quarter and four times in the second.

In the opening drive, Athens’ Mason Lister connected with Josh Martin on a 23-yard pass followed by a 2-yard run by Kolsen Keathley. In the second quarter Keathley broke off a 75-yard run, followed by a 5-yard jaunt by Caleb Nichols.

Lister later connected with Luke Horton on a 71-yard strike before Keathley capped the half with his third scoring run of 18 yards. Keathley added another 61 yard run in the third quarter to finish with four touchdowns for the evening. Cooper Robinson scored the Wildcats’ final touchdown, a 15-yard run to put the score 55-0.

Karson Dominick completed 8-of-16 passes for 41 yards and Cooper Shaw was 6-of-7 for 30 yards. Kohen Lehman rushed 15 times for 36 yards and Cale Wagner caught three passes for 19 yards.

“We ran some good plays, but we need to follow through and finish. That’s how we break through tough defenses and score touchdowns,” head coach Chris Olsen said.

“We need to follow through on our offensive plays and patch the openings in our defense.”

The loss drops the Panthers to 1-6 both overall and in the NTL Large School Division while Athens improves to 5-2 overall and 1-6 in the NTL.

Next week, the Panthers host West Perry hoping to break in another win before the end of the 2022 football season at the end of October.