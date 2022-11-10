North Penn-Mansfield stormed the field against the top-seeded Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes for the District IV Class AA quarterfinal match-up. The Tornadoes proved too much for the Panthers with an overwhelming 60-20 victory for Mount Carmel.

After a NP-Mansfield three-and-out to start the game, the Panthers delivered a fourth-down sack by Kohen Lehman to stonewall the Tornadoes’ initial drive.

Taking over on their own 29-yard line, the Panthers connected on a long ball from Karson Dominick to Sammy Lawrence that would have set NPM up deep in Mount Carmel territory. An offensive pass interference call negated the gain and the Panthers turned to a punt.

The Red Tornadoes proceeded to score on nine of their next 10 possessions, including the following four drives in the first quarter, as the Red Tornadoes used quick-scoring drives to drive a steep wedge between them.

“We got out there on defense early,” NPM head coach Chris Olson said, “But our defense plays better with momentum, and we couldn’t seem to get it back after that early stop.”

Mount Carmel would lead the offensive, scoring seven touchdowns including six in the first half. All seven scores were made on quick-shot drives that lasted under a minute. Three were single-play drives, including their first score, which came with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Mount Carmel would add scores at the 4:30, 2:34 and :51 marks of the first quarter and take a 26-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Panthers would score their only first-half points when Ethan Dick stole a mishandled Tornado ball out of the air and returned it for a touchdown one minute into the second quarter. The extra point kick was blocked and Mount Carmel’s lead was shortened to 26-6.

The Red Tornadoes answered right back less than a minute later with another score, and added two more touchdowns before halftime. The Red Tornadoes led 47-6 coming back onto the field for the third quarter.

Mount Carmel would score again on the first play of their first possession tacking on another seven points to their lead.

On the ensuing possession, North Penn-Mansfield put out a five-play drive, ending on a 36-yard pass between Dominick and Lehman. Jackson Brion hit the extra point kick and NPM trailed 54-13 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Mount Carmel’s final score came from a 65-yard pass play at the end of the third quarter. The Panthers finished off the night’s scoring with a whopping 13-play, 78-yard drive that culminated in a Dominick-to-Shaw four-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to provide the 60-20 final score.

North Penn-Mansfield edged MCA in first downs, 19-17, and gained 119 rushing yards, while the Tornadoes ran for 249 yards and had 282 yards through the air.

The loss ends North Penn-Mansfield’s season with a 3-8 mark as Mount Carmel continues on in the D4 playoffs.

“They went into the game to play hard, play fast and have fun,” Olson said. “We knew we would be the underdog, and we knew that they would be a difficult team to overcome. The loss is disappointing, but I’m proud of my boys.”