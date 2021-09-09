BLOSSBURG — After an even first half of football here at Island Park on Friday, Sept. 3, the NP-Mansfield Panthers football team (1-1) took complete control in the second half behind a stifling defense to hand the Wyalusing Rams (1-1) their first loss of the 2021-2022 season by a score of 28-18.
“The guys sucked it up when we needed to and we got the turnovers we needed,” NP-Mansfield Head Coach Tom Dickinson said. “We felt if we could pressure the quarterback, which we seemed to do, it would help us because we have all young kids. Getting that pressure on him and those turnovers hurt them.”
The Rams were able to get on the board first in the contest, with Arnold punching it in for the Rams on fourth and goal after a fake punt saved their drive from stalling just plays before.
They took a 6-0 lead with just under two minutes left in the first quarter, but the Mansfield offense would receive a huge lift just moments later.
Two plays later, senior Cameron Fabian blazed through the line of scrimmage and after a few blocks found himself with nothing but open field ahead of him as he scampered for an 82-yard touchdown.
The Panthers would take the lead on a Caiden Alexander extra point and it only took the Mansfield team 30 seconds to take the lead.
On the next drive, Eli Shaw would step in front of a Blake Morningstar pass and take it to the goal line. Shaw would leave the game injured and not return after the play, but it still set the Mansfield team up on the goal line with a chance to extend their lead.
Junior Kohen Lehman would rumble through the defensive line seconds later for the score and Mansfield would take a 14-12 lead seconds into the second quarter of play.
The thunder and lightning combo of Lehman and Fabian was in full effect all night long, and the power back of the two in Lehman thinks they complement each other well when it comes to keeping defenses off balance.
“I think his running style is that he’s really fast,” Lehman said of his backfield partner. “He’s quick and shifty. I do the powerful running up the middle. I think our coaches like me out in the middle where I can lower my shoulder and run kids over.”
Lehman did just that when he got in close, and the combination has paid dividends for Mansfield this season.
Also, credit goes to the offensive line, who got a good push during the contest and helped wear down the Rams defense throughout the night.
“I think upfront is where we wore them down,” Dickinson said. “The backs are really like thunder and lightning, one a tough runner and one a quick runner, but I was proud of the way our young line came together in this game. We had a new starter, Daniel Berguson, and switched a player from guard to tackle, so we made moves and they paid off and it helped us wear them down there at the end.”
The Rams would once again turn the ball over, with senior defensive standout Gaven Sexauer making an incredible strip from a ball-carrier to give the Panthers another possession, something he did twice, but they were unable to capitalize on it.
“It’s just something that, you just see the ball and rip it out,” Sexauer said of his two strips on the night. “Coach teaches us when somebody is wrapped up, just go for the ball and try to get on it. Force the turnover and hopefully, we can capitalize on it.”
The Rams would get the ball back and drive down the field with Casey God finishing the drive on a one-yard plunge and pulled the Rams within six points with the score of 14-12.
Mansfield had their chances to add to their lead, but a red zone interception by the Rams that was intended for receiver Sammy Lawrence ended their chances of putting more points on the board before halftime.
The Rams would make the most of the turnover, and used a 60-yard catch and run from Morningstar to Jake Bruyn that gave them their first lead since the first quarter by a score of 18-14.
The Rams would remain in the lead until the third quarter, despite the Panthers threatening in the waning moments of the half, but the Mansfield defense would completely shut down Wyalusing in the final two frames and hold them scoreless in the second half.
Mansfield would force three turnovers, with two interceptions by Lehman and Lawrence and one fumble recovery by Sexauer as Mansfield would dominate almost every facet of the half.
In the third quarter, Lehman would grab an interception from the linebacker position that eventually led to him scoring the go-ahead touchdown where he dragged the Rams defense five yards into the endzone to make the score 21-18.
They would ice the game in the fourth quarter with Fabian able to weave through the defense and dive across the goal line with just over two minutes left to push the score to its final mark of 28-18 with only 2:11 left on the clock.
“The lineman blocked perfectly on that play,” Fabian said. “They came up huge tonight with nice blocks and I just took it right behind them.”
Wyalusing’s hopes would end as a sack by Caleb Moon on fourth down and give the Panthers their first victory of the year.
The offense was led by an impressive showing from the two Panthers running backs, with Fabian using 12 touches to rack up 170 yards and two touchdowns while Lehman handled 22 touches for 74 yards and a touchdown.
The receiving unit received contributions from multiple players, with Wyatt Wesneski, Talon Kolb, Joe Sembler, and Sammy Lawrence each adding on catch on the day for the Panthers.
Quarterback Karson Dominick was able to complete 8-18 attempts for 99 yards while throwing two interceptions in the win.
The true stars of the show could be found on the defensive side of the ball for Mansfield, with Sexauer playing as well as humanly possible racking up 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two strip fumbles in the game to lead his team.
“Yeah we were doing a lot more tricks with the lineman and moving them around more,” Sexauer said of his teams’ defensive performance. “We are showing a lot of different looks after they start the play. It’s helping us because the running backs don’t know where to hit the holes and the linebackers are playing great. We had a couple of bad plays but we felt like we worked it out.”
Fabian also added 10 tackles from the secondary while Lehman was the enforcer in the middle, with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and several big hits that set the tone for the unit.
“Our secondary played amazing tonight,” Fabian said. A couple of interceptions and the linebackers came in clutch tonight as well.”
The NP-Mansfield team now has a win under their belt, but will have a big matchup next week against an extremely talented Bald Eagle Area on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. on the road.
“I think it is a huge statement game for us as we go to Bald Eagle next week,” Lehman said. “Setting the tone down there is important and hopefully we can come home with the dub.”