On Saturday, Oct. 1, the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers travelled to take on the Cowanesque Valley Indians.

This game served as Cowanesque’s homecoming as well as the Panthers’ first victory of the 2022 football season.

The NPM Panthers took the game 40-15 with a 20 point second quarter.

Panthers coach Chris Olsen couldn’t be more pleased with his players, “It felt great to get the win tonight and seeing the excitement on the players faces made it even better.

“I’m hoping we keep this momentum up for our homecoming game next week against Athens and ideally to finish off the season.”

The Panthers would start the plays with a quarterback sneak from Karson Dominick into a touchdown to lead 6-0.

The Indians would quickly counter this and run a touchdown play of their own and make their field goal kick to boost them 7-6 over the Panthers.

Cowanesque’s Tim Freeman made the touchdown run and the extra point split the uprights with 11:51 left in the first half.

After the Indians scored, the Panthers focused heavy on the offensive to get their lead back.

NPM would accomplish just that, putting out an unchallenged 20-0 run to finish the first half.

Panthers quarterback Dominick would find Cooper Shaw on a 12-yard pass followed by Kohen Lehman running run a 15-yard screen.

Finally Ethan Dick broke through Cowanesque defense to pave the way for a three yard push for a third touchdown.

When the half came to a close North Penn-Mansfield led 26-7.

In the second half the Panthers added two more scores.

The first, another 12-yard pass from Dominick to Shaw. The second, a 5-yard run by Alex Davis to push the lead to 40-7.

Cowanesque Valley added a late score in an attempt to close the gap, a 5-yard run from Graham Hess and an added two-point conversion with 4:19 remaining.

“When we got to the fourth quarter, we started subbing in a lot of players and the boys really started to have fun with it.

“Our defense played extremely well after that initial touchdown.

“The defensive line is led by George Valentine and Ethan Dick. A lot of credit to our offensive players Jacob Johnson, Danil Berguson, Ashton Demorat, Bobby Lewis, and Dante Stiger for opening up opportunities for plays. I’m extremely pleased with their growth as individuals and as a team this season,” Olsen said.

When it came time to talk about the team’s performance on the field, he couldn’t have been more proud.

Dominick completed 12-of-16 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 19 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Lehman rushed 23 times for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 2 passes for 35 yards and a score. Sammy Lawrence, Derek Litzelman, and Cale Wagner all snagged two passes each, along with Shaw, while Ethan Dick and Davis caught single passes.

Freeman led the Indians with 64 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Fletcher Good had 15 carries for 55 yards and Carter Ackley had 20 yards on five attempts.

Hess finished 5-of-12 through the air for 54 yards. Ackley had three catches for 24 yards.

North Penn-Mansfield improves to 1-5 while Cowanesque Valley falls to 0-6.

Next Friday the Panthers host Athens for homecoming while Cowanesque hosts CMVT Saturday night.