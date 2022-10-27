The North Penn-Mansfield Panthers recorded their second win of the season on Friday, Oct. 21 against the Wyalusing Rams.

Karson Dominick threw for 225 yards and a pair of scores and the Panther defense pitched a second-half shutout as North Penn-Mansfield fought for a 20-14.

“We had a strong defensive line and we made some really solid plays on offense as well,” Panthers’ head coach Chris Olson said. “We started strong and we finished strong. We didn’t get down on ourselves, we held our heads high until the end and we pulled through.”

After trading punts to start the game, the Panthers took over on the Ram 41-yard line for their second possession. Dominick found Sammy Lawrence for the push down to the Wyalusing three-yard line where Kohen Lehman would punch in the Panthers’ first touchdown of the night.

North Penn-Mansfield took a 6-0 lead with 5:34 left in the first quarter.

Wyalusing answered with a touchdown score of their own at the end of the first quarter. Their kick was no good and the score was 6-6 with 1:14 left in the first.

The Rams would recover the ensuing kickoff and lead a drive that took the game into the second quarter. The Rams would score from eight yards out and successfully make their two-point conversion for a 14-6 lead over the Panthers.

The Panthers would take control early in the second half, with an interception from NPM’s Gabe Bellows on Wyalusing’s first drive of the third quarter.

Taking over in Ram territory, NP-Mansfield faced a third and 10 after an incomplete pass for no gain. Dominick would find Lawrence for a 32-yard score and the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 with 9:46 left in the third.

The Panther defense forced a Wyalusing punt and North Penn-Mansfield took over at their own 32. A penalty on the Rams moved the Panthers up near midfield, where Dominick once again found Lawrence for a touchdown, this time from 52 yards out. The extra point kick was no good and the Panthers led 20-14 with 7:48 left in the third.

As the game entered the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ defense pushed a pair of turnovers on two Rams’ possessions. Alex Davis had one to end a Wyalusing drive, and Cody Hermansen scooped up a fumble and returned it to Wyalusing territory.

The Rams kept the Panthers at bay inside their own 10-yard line.

Wyalusing’s last chance to score started at their 7-yard line with just under two minutes remaining. With 1:23 left, North Penn-Mansfield forced a turnover on downs and Dominick kneeled out the win.

The Panthers were out-gained 120-10 on the ground and had nine first downs to Wyalusing’s ten. NPM was penalized four times for 47 yards, but won the turnover battle 3-1.

Now 2-7 on the season, the Panthers will travel to Wellsboro to battle the Hornets for the M. F. Jones Trophy on Friday, Oct. 28.