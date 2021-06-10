Abrionna Ackley
Daughter of Dennis and Michelle Ackley, she plans to attend Central Penn College.
Arch Ackley
Son of Angela Duell and Michael Ackley, he plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania for nursing.
Logan Bentley
Son of Daniel and Ruby Bentley, he plans to enter the workforce.
Susan Bliss
Daughter of Joseph and Maria Bliss, she plans to attend Penn Tech College’s nursing program.
Cody N. Chilson
Son of Terra Deitrick, his future plans are undecided.
Jacob Christman
Son of Jack Christman and Kim Houghtaling, he plans to enter the workforce.
Jake Cochran
Son of Dave and Laureen Cochran, he plans to attend Southeast Lineman Training Center in Georgia.
Nathan Crippen
Son of Amy and Roy Crippen, he plans to enter the workforce.
Gavin Davies
Son of Gerald and Mariann Davies, he plans to join the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Brendon Denning
Son of Katharine Denning, he plans to join the National Guard.
Joseph Easton
Son of Brian and Heather Easton, he plans to attend Daytona State College for barbering.
Nicholas Eldridge
Son of Michael and Paula Eldridge, he plans to attend Mansfield University for business administration.
Trevor Foster
Son of Charlotte and David Foster, he plans to enter the workforce.
Dylin Freeland
Son of Adelbert Freeland and Michelle Causer, he plans to military/diesel trade.
Marian Gardner
Daughter of Beatrice Treat and the late Hazen Gardner, she plans to attend culinary school and become a chef.
Devin Gatewood
Son Douglas and Sherri Gatewood, he plans to enter the workforce.
Lane Graves
Son of Duane and Linda Graves, he plans to enter the work force and grow his maple syrup business.
Ashley Harding
Daughter of Penny & Roger Moore and Stacy Harding, she plans to attend BOCES Olean for the CNA program.
Joel Heck
Son of Bradley and Julie Heck, he plans to attend Corning Community College for physiology.
Kayden Houghtaling
Son of Rusty and Brenda Houghtaling, he plans to attend Alfred State for building construction/masonry.
Jessica Hummel
Daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Drew and Danielle Hummel, she plans to pursue interior design and real estate.
Isaac Huntington
Son of George and Tina Kratz and Jamie and Dora Huntington, he plans to enter the workforce.
Darrius Johnson
Son of Hillary Johnson, he plans to attend West Virginia University to major in business and economics.
Johnathan Jordain
Son of James Jordain and Kris Jordain, he plans to attend Lincoln Tech for diesel mechanic.
Hayley Loucks
Daughter of Randy and Vickie Loucks, she plans to work as a sales associate at Rosenblooms Furniture.
Alex Lowe
Daughter of Martha Wilson and Charles Lowe, her future plans are undecided.
Travis Madison Jr.
Son of Travis Madison Sr. and Heather Madison, she plans to attend Mansfield University.
Amber Maynor
Daughter of Ray and Heather Ace, she plans to enter the workforce.
Caleb Morgan
Son of Ryan and April Morgan, he plans to enlist in the United States Air Force.
Austen Morris
Son of Danielle and Travis Earhart and Thomas Morris, his future plans may involve diesel mechanics.
Seth Neal
Son of James and Sabrina Neal, he plans to attend Mansfield University for communications.
Haley Patterson
Daughter of Aaron and Laura, she plans to major in graphic design.
Preston Pond
Son of Cyndie Gorg and Nathan Bennett, his future plans are undecided.
Caden Sawyer
Son of Terry and Amy Sawyer, he plans to work while attending Boces for heavy equipment.
Shae Schoonover
Daughter of Ken Schoonover and JD & Emily Kohut, she plans to attend Lock Haven University.
Destanie Shepherd
Daughter of Philip Shepherd and Laurie Lockett, she plans to enter the workforce.
Seth Sherman
Son of Jessica Sherman and William Sherman, his future plans are undecided.
Jaisen Smith
Son of Anthony and Malinda Bump, he plans to enter the military.
Bianca Stermer
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stermer, her future plans are undecided.
Dawson Stiles
Son of Justin Stiles and Amanda Earle, he will attend Purdue University while in the National Guard.
Bailey George Stilts
Son of Corey and Tammy Stilts, he plans to attend Thiel College majoring in computer science.
Stevia Swimley
Daughter of Tom and Erin Swimley, she plans to attend Penn State Harrisburg to major in political science.
Makayla Vargeson
Daughter of Mike and Heidi Vargeson, she plans to attend the University of Cincinnati for architecture.
Isaic Walker
Son of Lori Walker, he plans to enter the workforce.
Rylie Walker
Daughter of Jeffrey and Bonnie Walker, she plans to attend West Virginia University for political science.
Zachary Walker
Son of Lori Walker, he plans to become a real estate broker.
Brea White
Daughter of Scott and BobbieJo White, she plans to attend Alfred State College for nursing.
Owen White
Son of Scott and Bobbie Jo White, he plans to enter the workforce.