Abrionna Ackley

Daughter of Dennis and Michelle Ackley, she plans to attend Central Penn College.

Arch Ackley

Son of Angela Duell and Michael Ackley, he plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania for nursing.

Logan Bentley

Son of Daniel and Ruby Bentley, he plans to enter the workforce.

Susan Bliss

Daughter of Joseph and Maria Bliss, she plans to attend Penn Tech College’s nursing program.

Cody N. Chilson

Son of Terra Deitrick, his future plans are undecided.

Jacob Christman

Son of Jack Christman and Kim Houghtaling, he plans to enter the workforce.

Jake Cochran

Son of Dave and Laureen Cochran, he plans to attend Southeast Lineman Training Center in Georgia.

Nathan Crippen

Son of Amy and Roy Crippen, he plans to enter the workforce.

Gavin Davies

Son of Gerald and Mariann Davies, he plans to join the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Brendon Denning

Son of Katharine Denning, he plans to join the National Guard.

Joseph Easton

Son of Brian and Heather Easton, he plans to attend Daytona State College for barbering.

Nicholas Eldridge

Son of Michael and Paula Eldridge, he plans to attend Mansfield University for business administration.

Trevor Foster

Son of Charlotte and David Foster, he plans to enter the workforce.

Dylin Freeland

Son of Adelbert Freeland and Michelle Causer, he plans to military/diesel trade.

Marian Gardner

Daughter of Beatrice Treat and the late Hazen Gardner, she plans to attend culinary school and become a chef.

Devin Gatewood

Son Douglas and Sherri Gatewood, he plans to enter the workforce.

Lane Graves

Son of Duane and Linda Graves, he plans to enter the work force and grow his maple syrup business.

Ashley Harding

Daughter of Penny & Roger Moore and Stacy Harding, she plans to attend BOCES Olean for the CNA program.

Joel Heck

Son of Bradley and Julie Heck, he plans to attend Corning Community College for physiology.

Kayden Houghtaling

Son of Rusty and Brenda Houghtaling, he plans to attend Alfred State for building construction/masonry.

Jessica Hummel

Daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Drew and Danielle Hummel, she plans to pursue interior design and real estate.

Isaac Huntington

Son of George and Tina Kratz and Jamie and Dora Huntington, he plans to enter the workforce.

Darrius Johnson

Son of Hillary Johnson, he plans to attend West Virginia University to major in business and economics.

Johnathan Jordain

Son of James Jordain and Kris Jordain, he plans to attend Lincoln Tech for diesel mechanic.

Hayley Loucks

Daughter of Randy and Vickie Loucks, she plans to work as a sales associate at Rosenblooms Furniture.

Alex Lowe

Daughter of Martha Wilson and Charles Lowe, her future plans are undecided.

Travis Madison Jr.

Son of Travis Madison Sr. and Heather Madison, she plans to attend Mansfield University.

Amber Maynor

Daughter of Ray and Heather Ace, she plans to enter the workforce.

Caleb Morgan

Son of Ryan and April Morgan, he plans to enlist in the United States Air Force.

Austen Morris

Son of Danielle and Travis Earhart and Thomas Morris, his future plans may involve diesel mechanics.

Seth Neal

Son of James and Sabrina Neal, he plans to attend Mansfield University for communications.

Haley Patterson

Daughter of Aaron and Laura, she plans to major in graphic design.

Preston Pond

Son of Cyndie Gorg and Nathan Bennett, his future plans are undecided.

Caden Sawyer

Son of Terry and Amy Sawyer, he plans to work while attending Boces for heavy equipment.

Shae Schoonover

Daughter of Ken Schoonover and JD & Emily Kohut, she plans to attend Lock Haven University.

Destanie Shepherd

Daughter of Philip Shepherd and Laurie Lockett, she plans to enter the workforce.

Seth Sherman

Son of Jessica Sherman and William Sherman, his future plans are undecided.

Jaisen Smith

Son of Anthony and Malinda Bump, he plans to enter the military.

Bianca Stermer

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stermer, her future plans are undecided.

Dawson Stiles

Son of Justin Stiles and Amanda Earle, he will attend Purdue University while in the National Guard.

Bailey George Stilts

Son of Corey and Tammy Stilts, he plans to attend Thiel College majoring in computer science.

Stevia Swimley

Daughter of Tom and Erin Swimley, she plans to attend Penn State Harrisburg to major in political science.

Makayla Vargeson

Daughter of Mike and Heidi Vargeson, she plans to attend the University of Cincinnati for architecture.

Isaic Walker

Son of Lori Walker, he plans to enter the workforce.

Rylie Walker

Daughter of Jeffrey and Bonnie Walker, she plans to attend West Virginia University for political science.

Zachary Walker

Son of Lori Walker, he plans to become a real estate broker.

Brea White

Daughter of Scott and BobbieJo White, she plans to attend Alfred State College for nursing.

Owen White

Son of Scott and Bobbie Jo White, he plans to enter the workforce.

