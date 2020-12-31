During the Dec. 22 board of directors meeting, PIAA adopted the following return to competition provisions for practice to be followed by member schools starting Monday, Jan. 4.
PIAA President, Frank Majikes, said, “The Board felt it was important to establish a common theme for practices, where some schools started, some did not and some had a partial start.
This will give member schools direction to return to competition on January 4, 2021 per the Governor’s order.”
The amount of practices needed to play games is based on the amount of preseason practices held before the season was paused.
If schools started practice, they need to complete a combination of 10 practices before a contest is played.
Those schools that completed a pre-season – including those that have already played a contest – must get minimally four practices to resume play.
This change accommodates all areas of the state including those that may be moving to a later January start.
A reduction to 10 pre-season practices for all competing teams has been determined to be reasonable from a health and safety standard to start and is consistent with the alternate season schedule.
To assist those sports where the school is required to utilize off campus (community or private facilities) for their hosting of a sport, specifically the sports of swimming, bowling, rifle and girls’ gymnastics, the requirement would be five days, not 10 days. These changes are for 2020-21 winter sports only.
With 0 preseason practcises teams will need 10 practices, with one they will need nine practices, with two they will need eight pracitces, with three they will need seven practices, with four they will need six practices, with five they will need five practices and with six or more they will need at least four practices before competing.
Virtual practices are not allowed and a school may not shorten the days of practice before competition by hosting more than one practice in a day.
Five practices are needed before the first scrimmage unless six or more preseason practices have been completed; then only four practices are needed before competition/scrimmage.
In addition to the above accommodation, the board of directors unanimously voted to postpone the team wrestling championship to a date to be determined and will follow the individual championships.
This schedule change is made to accommodate schools by expanding the number of weeks for competition in the regular season.