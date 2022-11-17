Wellsboro alumni Collin Pietropola has helped in leading the 19th-ranked IUP Crimson Hawks to an 8-1 season record.
After the Crimson Hawks defeated Clarion in a 45-0 shutout during their senior week, the team has earned a share of IUP’s 22nd division title and secured a spot in the upcoming PSAC Championship game.
IUP has benefited from consistency along the offensive line, giving up just four sacks in total for the season.
The Crimson Hawks have five offensive linemen making the case for all-conference consideration in 2022, including redshirt junior Pietropola.
As the center and anchor of the offensive line, Pietropola has helped IUP average 6.8 yards/play and has recorded a total of 445 yards per game this season.
The Crimson Hawks then pulled off an impressive victory in their PSAC game against Shepherd to win the championship 24-21, with the Crimson Hawks coaches crediting much of the victory to their defense.
During Pietropola’s senior year at Wellsboro in 2017, the Hornets went undefeated in the NTL and only lost one game total for an overall 10-1 season record.
Pietropola was a lead defensive lineman for Wellsboro which is his current position for IUP’s Crimson Hawks.