Bright and early Saturday morning Sept. 10, the Pine Creek Challenge and Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge went underway.

For years since their conceptions, the two events have been held hand-in-hand, receiving support from many volunteers who aid with both.

Runners for the Pine Creek Challenge began their race at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Runners in the 50 mile race would pass through the Asaph trail area a total of three times while those participating in the 100 miler would pass through about four, two times early in the day and two more overnight as they neared the end.

For reference, participants that run the 100mile race are running about a third of the Allegheny Trail which spans 330 miles and is Pennsylvania’s largest state trail with the exception of the Appalachian.

This year’s Pine Creek Challenge saw runners from not just the U.S., but some from entirely different continents.

The 100 mile challenge had a runner from Australia and another from South Africa present to participate. Back in the U.S., runners from Arizona, Texas, Colorado, New York City, Maryland, Delaware and D.C. participated among others.

One runner from Tucson, Arizona, is a regular participant in challenges like these. Her name is Carrie and for her, this will be the third year she’s done a long course race like this.

“It’s beautiful up here. There’s not a lot of terrain like this in Arizona, so I take it as a chance to sight see while I run,” Carrie said.

One runner from Pittsburgh said, “I live in the city, so whenever I get a chance to come and run in an area like this, it kind of makes all the running worth it.”

Of course, there are always some Pennsylvania natives that join the challenge as well.

One such pair is dynamic duo Bryce and Walt, who both run the 50 mile trail and have participated before.

This massive attraction also applies to the Laurel Classic. For 29 years, the Laurel Classic has drawn the attention of riders and enthusiasts from all over.

This year’s competition featured 94 racers between the three categories. Over the years the challenge has seen as many as 300 competing at once.

However, this year is tentatively the last Laurel Classic that will be held. The majority of the event work is done by volunteers from the community, making it an even tougher decision to stop.

“If we get some new blood interested, we could potentially keep it going. It’s a really great thing here and we’d love to do it another 29 years,” event Director Sandy Beideman said.

”It’s just a lot to ask of people, especially when volunteers split their time between this race and the Pine Creek challenge.”

So while racers were saddened to hear this news, it gave a new light of appreciation to the event and volunteers as well as the trail and race itself.