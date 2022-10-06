Online registration for the 14th Annual Ives Run Trail Challenge closes on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Male and female runners and walkers ages 12 and under to 70+ can register online at www.stepoutdoors.org.

This rain or shine event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township, 12 miles north of Wellsboro via Route 287. It is for those who want to compete and first-timers whose goal is to finish.

The age categories are 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

There is no entry fee for those 12 and under who register online by Oct. 5 or in-person on Oct. 8, but they must have a parent sign a waiver. Those who are 13 to 70+ that register online or in-person on race day will pay a $25 entry fee but will not be guaranteed a free T-shirt.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, check-in and in-person registration for the four-mile Trail Challenge will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion. Those 13 and older that register on Oct. 8 can pay the entry fee in cash or by check.

A bus provided by Benedict’s Bus Service will transport participants from the registration area to the Ives Run South Pavilion for the pre-race meeting at 9:45 a.m.

The Trail Challenge will start at 10 a.m. The four-mile course includes portions of the Lynn Keller, Stephenhouse and Archery Range trails and has varying terrain. Awards will be presented around 11 a.m. to the top overall male and female finishers and to the top three male and female finishers in each age category.

For more information, call 570-835-5281.