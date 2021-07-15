Small Fry registration
photo provided

Registration is now open for Wellsboro Small Fry Football for players four-years-old up to the sixth grade. 

Equipment is provided (except shoes) and travel will be required for those participating. 

The fee for registration is $55 with $45 for each additional family member. 

The fee to register for flag football is $35. 

For those interested in registering, you can visit https://wellsbororecreation.org or reach out to cassieblasz@gmail.com with any questions regarding registration. 

For those interested, volunteer opportunities are available. 

