Registration is now open for Wellsboro Small Fry Football for players four-years-old up to the sixth grade.
Equipment is provided (except shoes) and travel will be required for those participating.
The fee for registration is $55 with $45 for each additional family member.
The fee to register for flag football is $35.
For those interested in registering, you can visit https://wellsbororecreation.org or reach out to cassieblasz@gmail.com with any questions regarding registration.
For those interested, volunteer opportunities are available.