TIOGA – Williamson Lady Warrior senior standout athlete Riley Sargent made her decision here to continue her volleyball career at Division 3 Penn State Abington on Monday, June 6, and signed her national letter of intent.

With her time at Williamson at a close, Sargent is extremely excited to start the next chapter of her athletic career with the Penn State Abington Lady Lions this upcoming winter season and will be seeing a lot of change in not only competition but also in the culture and area, she will be attending college at.

“I’m just ready to start to adapt to a different space,” Sargent said. “It’s like more in the city, in Philly, so it’s a lot different than here.”

During her time with Williamson, Sargent was a force on the court and was a big part of Williamson’s success during the 2022 season.

Sargent was devastating at the net, with 89 blocks her senior season which led her team and 120 total blocks and displayed an impressive all-around game where she amassed 183 kills, 38 aces, and 299 digs in 109 sets during her junior and senior seasons.

She will bring not only production on the court to her new team but also a winning mentality and an abundance of energy that she displayed during her time with the Lady Warriors.

“I know their team did well these last few years, they went to the National Championship,” Sargent said. “I’m ready to bring the winning mentality I had my senior year to my freshman year of college.”

As Sargent looks to make an impact on the next level with a team who has sustained success throughout the past few years, she knows that her game will need to improve to get on the floor and succeed.

Sargent has been working and plans to continue to work, to improve her skills to improve and be able to sustain the winning ways that have been a part of the Lady Lions programs these past few years.

“I looked at the other girls and I looked up their schools and how they’re playing, the girls that I’ll be coming into college with,” Sargent said. “Looking at their stats and how they play and looking at the rotations and how they run things so I’m prepared. I’ve also been working out.”

Though her time at Williamson is now at a close, Sargent looked back fondly at her career with the Lady Warriors and the success they had on the court, as well as the bonds formed off it.

She pointed to her senior season as one of the most fulfilling and the success they achieved as being a lasting memory that will help her in the future as she tries to succeed at the next level.

“Going to Districts, I’ve always wanted to go to Districts,” Sargent said of her best memories with Williamson. “So winning and going to the Semi-Finals was probably the best memory. And then taking second in our season-opening tournament was a good one too.”

Sargent plans to also pursue a career in teaching and will be majoring in education during her time at Penn State Abington and has the goal of teaching third grade.

Sargent pointed to her experience at Williamson as a valuable one and said her ability to be malleable to different coaches is one of the strengths that will aid her in a new environment and succeed and adapt.

“I have experience being able to jump from coach to coach, I’ve had three different coaches throughout my career,” Sargent said. “So I’m confident in being able to adapt with Coach Roy at Penn State.”