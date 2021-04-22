Westfield, PA (16950)

Today

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.