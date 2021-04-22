Junior Sean Ringgold climbed up the PSAC leaderboard in both the 200- and 400-meter dash to highlight the Mansfield University track and field teams at the JMU invitational on Saturday, April 17.
The Mounties were tested against arguably some of the best competition on the season being the lone Division II team competing against 11 Division I teams. Ringgold thrived on the competition, starting his day in the 400m dash, finishing 13th with a time 50.32. That time was the fourth fastest in the PSAC conference to this point of the season.
Ringgold continued his stellar day in the 200m dash finishing sixth with a time of 22.13, which gave him the fourth fastest time in the PSAC to this point of the season.
The other Mounties who competed in those races had solid performances as well. In the 400m Terrance Quaker finished 16th with a time of 51.83 and Victor Ortiz finished 19th in 55.06.
Quaker and Ortiz also returned in the 200m dash, with Quaker finishing 15th with a PR time of 23.12 and Ortiz finished 19th with a 24.04. They were joined by freshman Michael Beals in that race who finished 20th with a time of 25.27.
Freshman Magi Earnest competed on the women's side in the 200m dash finishing 32nd with a time of 30.05.
In the 100m dash, freshman Henry Polanco finished 15th in 11.21 and Beals finished 21st in 12.47. On the women's side Keegan Anderson hit a PR finishing 19th with 12.85 and Ernest finished 24th with 13.79.
Junior Donoven Cook and sophomore Rylie Mong represented the Mounties in the field events. Cook finished 7th in the long jump with a mark of 6.20 meters, while Mong took 13th in the pole vault reaching a height of 3.10m.
Mansfield had nine athletes compete in the 1500m run. On the men's side, sophomore Christian Tanner cracked the top-ten finishing 10th with a 4:09.79 and freshmen trio Riley Transue (4:26.77), Abraham Calderon (4:37.00) and Simon Richards (4:54.42) finished 13 through 15, respectively.
For the women, freshman Aneisa Dodson had a breakout day hitting a 13 second PR to finish 16th in the 1500-meter with a time of 4:57.45. Sophomore Shelby Alexander (5:25.51, 12th), and freshmen Tedra Harrison (5:28.43, 13th) Bailey Morgan (5:32.53, 14th) and Emily Gerlach (5:43.99 16th) finished with solid times as well.
The Mounties are back in action on Saturday, April 24 when they travel to Shippensburg, Pa. to compete in the Paul Kaiser classic.