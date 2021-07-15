Mansfield University track and field senior javelin thrower Rob Robbins added another outstanding honor to his slate of postseason awards when he was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Prestigious Top 12 for Spring 2021, announced by the conference office in Lock Haven, on Thursday afternoon, July 8.
The Top 12 Award, which was expanded from 10 to 12 this spring, is selected by PSAC sports information directors to recognize student-athletes who distinguish themselves in the classroom, as well as in the arena of competition.
The conference designates Top 12 Award winners for fall, winter, and spring.
To be a candidate for the Top 12 Awards, a student-athlete must have achieved a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative GPA and must be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials.
Robbins is the 25th student-athlete to bring home PSAC Top 12 (Previously known as Top 10) award in MU history and marks back-to-back recipients for the Mounties as field hockey’s Brittany Ryan ‘20 earned the honor the last time it was presented in fall of 2019.
Robbins marks the 10th track and field athlete to earn the award. Ryan Clifford ‘19 was the last to do so after his breakout season in the outdoor spring of 2019.
Robbins recently brought home the PSAC Field Athlete of the Year honor after a spring season where he set the all-time program-record in the javelin, was a PSAC Champion and Atlantic All-Region and All-American Athlete.
Native of Athens, Robbins found himself on top of the Mansfield record books early after a throw of 68.14 meters in his first meet of the season. He continued to move up in the nation’s rankings after setting a new Lock Haven University facility record (69.40 meters) and taking home the PSAC Championship in the javelin throw with a mark of 67.43 meters, which also earned him All-Region.
His best throw of the season came at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where he finished fifth to earn All-American honors, while resetting the Mansfield record at 70.42 meters.
An elementary education major, Robbins posted a cumulative GPA of 3.668 to wrap up his final semester. Robbins was named to the Mansfield University Dean’s List and earned PSAC Scholar Athlete.
Robbins joined the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer in 2020 with a season of competition remaining after receiving a medical hardship waiver following his junior season with Cornell University.