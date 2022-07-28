A few years ago I decided to put myself out there for a position as a sports reporter with the Wellsboro Gazette, and I never knew how it would change the course of my life.

With no experience and just a passion for sports, I didn’t think there was much of a chance for me to even get an interview, but the day that I put in my application completely change the course of how the next few years would play out.

I came in as an outsider from the area, and it was a daunting task, but the people, coaches, co-workers, and most importantly the athletes of the area have completely shaped not only my present but my future as well.

When I started, I didn’t know what to expect, it was a daunting job to get to know people as a normally introverted person, but the connections I have made and the experiences I have endured have given me a sense of joy that I never thought I would get at a job.

From day one, the communities embraced me with kindness and that is something I will always remember as my time comes to a close.

As of writing this, it will be my last column as the sports reporter for the Wellsboro Gazette, and with a new family started I have decided to move closer to home to have some support as we move forward in life.

I have recently excepted a job to be part of the Daily Review sports staff starting in August, but none of it would have been possible without the chance I got here in Tioga County.

I want to thank my editor, Natalie Kennedy, for seeing something in me when I was not at all qualified to take the position.

From start to finish, she has shown to be not only a boss, but a friend, who has helped me to improve my skills while also empowering me to go out and do things my way and always thought of her employees as more than just employees, but people as well.

I also want to thank all of the wonderful co-workers that I have had here, and though sometimes it felt like a revolving door of people, all of them were part of the team that made this experience so rewarding and helped me to improve every week.

I also want to thank some of the most important people in my journey so far, which are you, the readers. When you write for a paper, sometimes you feel like the things you put to print are gone forever but every time someone commented on how they loved a story or that they appreciated the athletes that are connected to them, it made me realize why I love doing this so much,

But the three most important people I want to thank are the coaches, athletes, and parents who have made everything I do so easy and rewarding.

The connections I have built with you all have been one of the greatest joys I have ever gotten from a job and can’t put into words what they have meant to me as a reporter and a person.

But don’t worry too much, I’ll still be around in Bradford County fighting the good fight and you might even see my bylines in the Gazette from time to time.

So as I publish my final paper I wanted to reflect on how important this opportunity experience has been in my life and wanted to thank everyone for all the support over the past three years as I move on to the next chapter of my career.

Nick Coyle is a sports reporter/enthusiast for the Wellsboro Gazette/Free Press-Courier. Reach out to me at ncoyle@tiogapublishing.com