The NP-Liberty softball team turned in a historic season for the Mounties program with a series of firsts and an appearance in the State Quarterfinals.
With a young group of girls set to return — it could be another step in a journey that will see the Liberty girls as a contender for a state title next season.
Liberty ended their season with a 23-1-1 record, winning a District 4 Class AAA title, going undefeated in the regular season and in league-play, and winning their first-ever state playoff game in front of a huge home crowd in Mansfield.
They had not only one of the greatest run in Liberty history, but all of the NTL.
“Going undefeated in the league than winning the district title,” Head Coach Jason Chapel said of the achievement he was most proud of his team for accomplishing. “Going all season without a loss is something that’s not done very often in the NTL. The way we did it was a total team effort and not one individual or one game. We had every girl at some point through those games step up and win a game for us. Then to see it all come together to secure the first District Championship was amazing for these girls.”
The season proved to be a product of the growth the roster has had year-in and year-out.
From a five-win season two years ago to a District Playoff win last year, it has been a masterclass in growth and development for a unit that has been touted as one of the most talented groups in program history since before they even touched the field.
“Two years ago this same group of girls was part of a team that won five games,” Coach Chapel said. “So to see them put the time in to reach goals they set after that year was awesome to see.”
The group would only improve, with many seeing the field as freshmen during that year they used that game experience to carry over and continue to grow.
“Last year we said ‘Let’s get in the playoffs and then anything can happen.’ We won the first round of districts, but fell short of that district title,” Coach Chapel said. “Going into this year one of our coaches said ‘Why not us’ winning a state title.”
They would use that call to not only improve their game physically but laying down the building blocks to a championship mentality.
“We were Mentally stronger and believed in ourselves and that they belonged there,” Chapel said. “Many of these girls have played in championships in travel and other school sports in the last year which I feel has made them so much mentally stronger whether playing with a lead or from behind this year. We always felt we were going to win.”
Nearly the entire team plays on a travel team in the summer and put in countless hours of extra work on the softball field than just in season — which has paid dividends this past season.
The one senior set to graduate will be hard to replace — Alexia Kshir.
She was one of the calming presences on the team with her experience, and has used that to be one of the steadying hands on a young group of girls.
“Have to mention our only senior. She is the calmest person on the field,” Coach Chapel said. “The girls see that and feed off that calmness. But as a true leaders, they all are. We have worked on all the girls to step up anytime and be vocal during practice or a game. We are all here for the same reason. Have fun and win the game.“
Liberty will return a contingent of seniors next season in Mackenzie Tice, Payton Chapel, Megan Spohn, Saige Lehman, McKenna Lightner and Nikki Kiscadden who all were key parts to the success of their team.
That group combined for 148 of Liberty’s 237 total hits and Spohn, Chapel, Tice, and Lehman all batted well over 0.300 on the year with Lightner adding four homers and 24 runs scored.
Marissa Griess will also be a big returner for the NPL team and had 16 runs, 11 hits, four RBIs for the Lady Mounties in her 2023 junior season.
Nearly every junior on the roster had a hand in their success.
Tice will be back on the mound in 2024 as well, and will look to build on her impressive junior year that saw her post a 1.24 ERA with only 100 hits allowed and 195 strikeouts.
They also received some big production from the sophomores and freshmen on the roster, with freshman Haley Litzelman turning in an incredible first season with an average of 0.402 while batting in 36 RBIs and hitting four home runs.
Leading the sophomores was Addie Smith — who was huge for the Mounties and added 22 hits with 21 runs scored.
With a season of impressive accomplishments, the one that sticks out to the coaching staff the most was the home-state playoff game that saw them push past Susquenita in a come-from-behind victory.
“To me playing at home for the first state playoff game definitely will be one of the many big wins,” Coach Chapel said. “But I feel the girls will remember the atmosphere more than anything else. The park was packed with families not just from our community but surrounding communities. Pretty awesome to come away with a victory and see the 600 plus fans on their feet as the girls ran around the field thanking them after the game.”
Though one of their most memorable wins of the year, Liberty had many impressive feathers in their cap collected along the way during their run to the State Quarterfinals.
With so much growth and positivity coming from the 2023 season, the coaching staff has nothing but positive takeaways from their experience.
“There is so much we can take away from this season. But just the determination they had towards accomplishing what they did this year,” Coach Chapel said. “Us coaches told the girls to give it 100% in practice and games, so there is no looking back come season end and say I wish I would have done this or that. I can honestly say I don’t think any of us can question if we could have done more. We just fell short against a team that played better that day. “
Liberty had a schedule that was riddled with District 4 Playoff qualifiers such as Wyalusing, Muncy, Troy, Canton, NEB, Montgomery, Towanda and Mifflinburg — which all resulted in resounding victories.
They also went and took on some New York opponents and went 1-0-1 in the outing and only tied with Corning-Painted Post due to the game being called for darkness.
They used a daunting schedule to prepare them for the rigors of the postseason, which proved useful as no situation or opponent phased the group throughout.
Looking forward now that the Liberty girls have garnered some big game experience, the sky’s the limit as they look toward their future of competing for a state title and taking the next step as a group and program together.
“These girls will take away the feeling they had of winning that district title and knowing they were the first to do so much for this program,” Coach Chapel said. “I can’t say there is anything negative to take away from this year.”