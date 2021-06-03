The career of senior Williamson track and field standout Charly Slusser came to an end with a bang as she used a 5'6" jump to claim a second place finish in the PIAA State Track and Field Meet on Friday, May 28 to not only tie her personal best, but also take home hardware at the State meet for the first time in her career.
“It was one of the best moments in my career,” Slusser said on winning the silver medal. “After missing my junior season and then ending my career with a second place in the state, that was just great.”
After coming up short in her previous trips to States, Slusser was ready for the experience.
Slusser finished just outside of getting a medal in her first two seasons, a 14th place in 2018 with a five-foot jump and a 10th place finish in 2019 with a jump of five foot two inches.
She finally was able to push the envelope and put the exclamation point on one of the most impressive track and field resumes in the Northern Tier League.
She also had to contend with making extra jumps during the competition, and with so many girls within close range of each other competing, each jump was only raised by one inch instead of the customary two inches.
Jumpers who competed until the end had to make a larger number of jumps than in regular years, but Slusser was still able to remain focused in her second place finish.
“I always would end up right on the edge of the top 9-10 range so it was a huge difference this time,” Slusser said. “I was definitely nervous at first. They usually go up two inches per jump but so many girls were tied that they only went up one inch at a time so it was a lot more jumps, but it ended up working out alright for me.”
Slusser also overcame some less-than-ideal weather; with rainy, cold tempertures it was important to keep warm between jumps and stay moving whenever possible.
“It was definitely an interesting experience. It was my first time competing at Shippensburg that it wasn’t 90 degrees out,” Slusser said. “I had to constantly try and stay warm between jumps. I just tried to stay standing up and stay moving to keep my body warm.”
As the event continued, it became abundantly clear that the finals would come down to two NTL jumpers, with Slusser and Porshia Bennett battling for the gold down the stretch.
Slusser and Bennett have been one and two all year long in the league and the state, and it was almost destined to be the two on the top of the podium at the end of the day.
“I wasn’t surprised that it would be me and Porschia (Bennett),” Slusser said of two NTL athletes finishing in the top two. “I thought it would be us or some of the others who were close, but it is really cool to have two girls from the same District finishing one and two.”
Though Slusser put together an amazing performance, Bennett was able to edge her in the end and cleared the five-foot seven-inch mark after Slusser bowed out to claim the gold, but Slusser was extremely happy with her performance, albeit maybe not as happy as her family and friends in attendance.
“Honestly, the only way to describe it is some of them were happier than me,” Slusser joked about her family’s reaction. “You could hear them after every jump, in all of the videos. You could just see it in all of their faces.”
With Slusser’s high school career at a close, expect to hear more from her as she goes on to compete at the next level. She will be attending Ithaca College to compete in track and field in the fall and thanked her coaches and classmates for all of their support over her high school career.
“I couldn’t have done it without all the people at my school cheering me on,” Slusser said. “I have had some great coaches as well and they got me to where I am, and they also helped push me to continue to compete in college.”