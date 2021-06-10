BLOSSBURG — Long-time umpire and pillar of the Liberty and Mansfield community, Andrew “Sonny” Benson was honored on Monday, June 7 for his service as an umpire with North Penn Little League.
According to Benson, it has been almost 40 years behind the plate in the Liberty area and Blossburg Mayor Shane Nickerson and long-time friend Tom McNamara wanted to recognize Benson for all he has done in the community.
“It’s great,” Nickerson said of honoring Benson. “A lot of times the generations ahead of us, they were just more connected than we are in so many ways… It’s not the same as the way Sunny used to reach out and hand help people. When we were kids growing up, everybody knew Sonny. He was the big brother to the whole community.”
Before the Little league game between Liberty and Blossburg, Nickerson and McNamara took some time to say some kind words as well as present Benson with a plaque to commemorate his service to Little League.
After the presentation, Benson threw out the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the game and cap off a showing of appreciation from the area’s sporting community.
The decision to organize a moment to recognize Benson came from his long-time friend McNamara, who said that he wanted to recognize someone who has done a lot of good in the Little League and everyday community.
“When he retired they had a ‘Sunny Benson’ day,” McNamara said. “But they didn’t include Little League into that but that was something with him that was near and dear to my heart. Sonny has done great things, and I said ‘I want him honored’. So I looked around and went down to Mansfield Embroidery and said, ‘‘I don’t care what it costs, it’s for Sunny.”
Sunny’s reach pushes past the limits of just Liberty, Mansfield and Blossburg and has touched the lives of people all around the county, and is consistently known as one of the kindest members of the Tioga County sporting community.
“He’s just one of the kindest, nicest guys you’ll ever meet,” McNamara said.