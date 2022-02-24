ATHENS – The Williamson Warriors wrestling team sent a total of 10 teams here for the District 4 North Section Championships on Saturday, Feb. 12 where Kade Sottolano was crowned the North Champion for the 285-pound division while advancing five total wrestlers to the District 4

AA Championships.

As a team, Williamson was the top area finisher as they took home a sixth-place finish on the day out of 11 qualifying teams with a score of 69.

Sottolano was the lone area wrestler to take home a first-place finish in the heavyweight division and kept his perfect record of 29-0 on the season intact in dominating fashion.

After his first-round bye, Sottolano would hit the mats for the Championship Semifinals where he made quick work of Towanda’s Jarden Gunther with a pin in under one minute.

After the dominating start, Sottolano continued to dominate the day he took down Canton’s Mason Nelson in a 4-1 decision win to move on to the D4 Championships as the North Section Champion representative.

He will most likely enter District as the top seed in the tournament as he puts his undefeated season on the line with a chance to move on to the PIAA Class AA State Championships.

The next best finisher for the Williamson team was senior Mikey Sipps, who entered the day as one of the top 215-pound wrestlers and came out of the gates in the first round with a win over Troy’s Daniel Seymour by pin in just 34 seconds while following it up with a major decision win over Liberty’s George Valentine in the Championship Semifinals by a 9-0 major decision to push himself into the championship round.

In the Championships, Sipps would battle with Nicholas Woodruff for almost six minutes before falling by pin to grab a second-place finish and a spot in the D4 Class AA Championships.

The next best finisher for the Warriors was Owen Cummings in the 145-pound division where he took home third place on the day.

Cummings would stumble out of the gates, falling in the first round to Sawyer Robinson by pin in a hard-fought 4:46 match to push himself into the Consolation bracket.

But Cummings would fight back, winning his next two matches with a pin over Wellsboro’s Aiden Tom in 2:06 and another win over Wyalusing’s Syler Manahan by a 1:32 pin to move into the Third Place match.

In his final match of the day, Cummings would get his revenge over Towanda’s Robinson as he claimed a pin in 3:57 to take home third place and move on to the District level.

Also moving on to Districts was Ayden Sprague, who started his day with a win over Wylausing’s Owen Hadlock by an 11-5 decision in the 138-pound Championship Quarterfinals before falling in the Championship Semifinals to Athens’ Jacob Courtney by a 10-4 decision.

Sprague would bounce back in a big way, with a pin over Wellsboro’s Aiden Tom in 2:06 and another win by major decision over Wellsboro’s Will Gastrock to push himself into the third-place match.

In his final match, he would fall by a major decision to Canton’s Hudson Ward by an 11-1 major decision to claim fourth place on the day.

Also moving on for the Williamson team was Timothy Freeman in the 172-pound bracket where he took home fourth place.

Freeman would also fall in the first round, with a loss to Mason Higley from Towanda by pin in 2:27 but would win his next two matches in a big bounce-back performance.

Freeman would pick up a win by major decision over Ryder Bowen by a score of 14-4 before taking on Higley one more time in the Third Place match.

Freeman would once again fall by major decision, this time by a score of 12-2, but still claimed fourth and moved on into the District 4 Class AA Championships.

Also wrestling for Williamson on the day was Wyatt Dacheux (106-pound) who finished his day 0-2, Chelsea Hungerford (113-pound), Blaine Link (126-pound), Carter Gontarz (1320pound and Joel Hutlz (160-pound) who all finished without a win during the North Section Tournament.

Aidric Passerallo (152-pound), was the only other Williamson wrestler to pick up a win on the day as he fell in the first round before picking up his only victory over Wellsboro’s Jacob Dean in a 4:50 pin in the first Consolation Round.

Williamson will now send their five wrestlers who qualified for the District 4 AA Championships will compete on Friday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. at the Williamsport High School with a chance to move on and compete in the PIAA AA State Championships in Hershey on Thursday, March 10, Friday, March, 11 and Saturday, March 12.

The full results from the North Section Championships are listed below:

Team Standings

(1) Canton 187.5, (2) Towanda 129.5, (3) Athens 107.5, (4) Troy 102.0, (5) Wyalusing 94.0, (6) Williamson 69.0, (7) North Penn-Liberty 66.0, (8) Sullivan County 65.0, (9) Wellsboro 14.0, (10) Northeast Bradford 8.0, (11) Sayre 3.0

Championship Quarterfinals

106 — Clayton Carr (Wyalusing) pinned Wyatt Dacheux, 0:21

113 — Cohen Landis (Canton) pinned Chelsea Hungerford, 1:06

126 — Cayden Miller (Canton) pinned Blaine Link, 3:23

132 — Hayden Space (Towanda) won by inj. default over Carter Gontarz

138 — Ayden Sprague dec. Owen Hadlock (Wyalusing), 11-5

145 — Sawyer Robinson (Towanda) pinned Owen Cummings, 4:46

152 — Jayden Renzo (Troy) pinned Aidric Passerallo, 1:32

160 — Easton Pequignot (North Penn-Liberty) pinned Joel Hultz, 3:14

172 — Mason Higley (Towanda) pinned Timothy Freeman, 2:27

215 — Mike Sipps pinned Daniel Samuels (Troy), 0:34

Championship Semifinals

138 — Jacob Courtney (Athens) dec. Ayden Sprague, 10-4

215 — Mike Sipps maj. dec. George Valentine (North Penn-Liberty), 9-0

285 — Kade Sottolano pinned Jared Gunther (Towanda), 0:57

Consolation Round 1

106 — Lyle Vermilya (Canton) pinned Wyatt Dacheux, 2:19

113 — Caleb Schwenk (Troy) pinned Chelsea Hungerford, 0:43

145 — Owen Cummings pinned Aden Tom (Wellsboro), 2:06

152 — Aidric Passerallo pinned Jacob Dean (Wellsboro), 4:50

Consolation Semifinals

126 — Tyler Russell (Northeast Bradford) pinned Blaine Link, 2:11

132 — Cade McMicken (Wyalusing) won by inj. default over Carter Gontarz

138 — Ayden Sprague maj. dec. Will Gastrock (Wellsboro), 15-1

145 — Owen Cummings pinned Skyler Manahan (Wyalusing), 1:32

152 — Jace Gunther (Towanda) pinned Aidric Passerallo, 2:02

160 — Brenen Taylor (Canton) won by tech. fall over Joel Hultz, 16-1 5:00

172 — Timothy Freeman maj. dec. Ryder Bowen (Wellsboro), 14-4

Third Place

138 — Hudson Ward (Canton) maj. dec. Ayden Sprague, 11-1

145 — Owen Cummings pinned Sawyer Robinson (Towanda), 3:57

172 — Mason Higley (Towanda) maj. dec. Timothy Freeman, 12-2

Championship Finals

215 — Nicholas Woodruff (Wyalusing) pinned Mike Sipps, 5:58

285 — Kade Sottolano dec. Mason Nelson (Canton), 4-1