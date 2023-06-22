8-9-10 All-Stars Results
MANSFIELD — After falling behind 4-1 in the second inning, the Tioga Lawrenceville 10U All-Stars stormed back to score 11 unanswered runs to come away with a 15-4 victory.
Tioga Lawrenceville got on the board first on a Bellows steal at home in the top of the second, but Southern Tioga answered with a four-run bottom of the second to put themselves up 4-1 after a Graham RBI-single.
From that point on it was all Tioga Lawrenceville as they closed the game out with 11 runs and allowed none.
They finish pool play 1-1 and await the winner of the Wellsboro and Southern Tioga game tonight to determine the pool winners.
Southern Tioga is now 0-1 and will take on Wellsboro in Wellsboro tonight at 6 p.m. to finish off pool play.
Scoreboard
6/18 — Wellsboro 10, Tioga Lawrenceville 2
West Standings
Wellsboro — 1-0
Tioga Lawrenceville — 1-1
Southern Tioga — 0-1
9-10-11 All-Stars Results
Southern Tioga blasts past Troy
MANSFIELD — The Southern Tioga 11U All-Stars earned a lopsided win on Monday, June 19 as they scored early and often in a 19-1 victory to move to 1-0 in pool play.
Southern Tioga used their stellar base running in the first inning to plate three runs on steals at home before Avery Thompson knocked a triple to the fence and scored two runs.
Thompson soon scored on a fielder’s choice to give his team a 6-0 lead in the first inning.
They continued to dominate in the ensuing innings and continued to score at a torrent pace as they ended the game early by a score of 19-1.
Southern Tioga now has a chance to to go undefeated in pool play as they host Wellsboro tonight at 6 p.m.
Scoreboard
6/19 — Canton 11, Allegheny Mountain 1
West Standings
Canton - 1-0
Southern Tioga - 1-0
Allegheny Mountain - 0-1
Troy - 0-1
Majors All-Stars Results
Scoreboard
6/20 — Southern Tioga 15, Allegheny Mountain 0
West Standings
Southern Tioga — 1-0
Wellsboro 0-0
Allegheny Mountain 0-1