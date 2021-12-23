Mrs. Johnson's Class
Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you? I’ve Been good May I have a snowglobe and clotnes for my dog. Love,
Brayvey
Dear Santa,
I would like a SKatebord for Christmas. May I also have a hoverboard for Christmas. How are all the reindeer doing this Year? What is your favovite tyPe of cookie Also how is Mrs. Clause? I will leave you out some cookies and milk for this Years Christmas. Sincerely,
Kameron
Dear Santa,
Why do you always wear red? I like The color red too! I am so excied for Chris tmas I am going to make cookies and I have been good This year. I want slime unde my Tree I want a phone for myself and Anderson. Your favorite kid,
Natalie
Dear Santa,
I hope your doing well in the North poole. I want a nintendo for christmas for my brother. I want a camera. Can I have a nintendo too. How is it in the North pole santa that is the end of the list. I wish you good times in the North pole. Your friend,
Mia
Dear Santa,
How is it in the north pole? I want a VR virtual reality for christams. I would also like a pnone and a gover borod. Your friend,
Mason
Dear Santa,
How is the weather in the north Pole? I would live a hoverboard. I would also like Breth of the wild 2 video game. I hope you are safe in the sleigh. Sincerelly,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
IS Roudolph a good flyer? I’ve been very good. I would like a Salamander. I’ll leave cookies. Sincerely,
Xander
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? I held my mom with chores. I want a toy puppy please. Merry christmas,
Adeleigh
Dear Santa,
What’s your favorite cookies? I helped my mom. Will you bring me slime. Merry Christmas. Your friend,
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I was wondering how you travel the world in one night so fast. I was also wondering what is your favorite Kind of cookie. I want you to know that I’ve been doing good in school. I want a camera and a Barbie for Christmas. Have a nice Christmas. I will leave cookie out for you. Your Friend,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
I would like this year a sonicfin football that can trow up to 100 yards. How are the rainder acting are they still being mean to Roudulph? I would also like a xbox just like maddox’s and also a dirt bike same as well. Your friend,
Colt
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. How do you get your reindeer hooked up to the sLeigh? I would like a laser for my cats. Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Connor
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintendo DS ahda lahky bax plushie. Your friehd,
Sam
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope youre dodig well. For Christmas I would like sweaters for my whole family and some toys for my brother AND me. I neally love my Cat too. your 2nd grader,
Abel
Dear Santa,
How is the weather up thre? How are you doing? I want a Remote helicopter and a ball toy with a bell for my cat. I can’t wait until Christams. Your best frie,
Travis
Dear Santa
I want to know how are You? I’ve been good at my home. I want clothes and v-oucks. Have a nice triP. Your friend,
Joseph
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? I have been listening to my parents. I would like the Elf on the Shelt. Have a nice trip. Your friend,
Emiley
Dear Santa,
Are you excited for christmias? I am! I rilly hoPe I get airPods. I also rilly want a Phone too! I’ll leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for The reindeer. I can’t wait until Christmas! Your favorite Kid,
Hadley
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy mouse for my cat please! Your favorite Kid,
Dante
Dear Santa,
How is it going are you doing well/ Hi there Santa when you come to me house there will be treats for you and your reindeer. one thing I want for christmas is a metal detector and a comfy gaming chair. Your Best Friend,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? I have played with my baby brother! can I have a our Generation doll for christmas? Merry christmas! Your Friend,
Fiona
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. My elf Knows it. How do you start your sleigh? I would Like a phone. I’d also Like a Funko plop. Merry Christmas. Have a good night. Your freind,
Henrik
Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you doing? How colld is it in the North Polle? How is Mis. Clause? I would like pink fluffy socks and a long fluffy purple dres. Christmas is my favorite holiday. Sincerely,
Anaiis
Mrs. Barley's Class
Dear Santa,
What games do the reinde er play? How do The elves make toys? I want a Groot toy. I would like a stuft Yoda. I hope you enJoy The cookies I make you. I hope the reindeer love the carrots. Is my elf Red Clothes being good. Merry Christmas. Your friend,
Oliver M. F.
Sear Santa,
How are you? How do the reindeer fly? For Christmas this year I would like new Books and a football. Your friend,
Brysyn
Dear Santa,
How do you watch us? What is Popcorn doing? Is Mrs. Claus the boss? For Chritmas I want mini Brands. I like to Play hous. I also want a small mushroom squishmallows. I hope you go on a vacation to The Bahamas. Merry Christmas. Your friend,
Areyna
Deaar Santa,
How are you? I want a baby doll. Merry Christmas. Your friend,
Hope
Dear Santa,
How are You? I Know that reindeer fly because I saw the movie. I want a 100 piece Puzzle, an electric train set, and a 1,000 piece Lego set. What is your favorite cookie? Happy holidays. Your friend,
Connor
Dear Santa,
How do you make the reideer fly? I would like a huvv board fur Christmas. I have beeh good. Thank you. Your friend,
Kohen
Dear Santa,
Who makes the toys? What is it like at the North Pole? For Christmas this year, I would like a costme. I would also like a Grinch costume. Your friend,
Elinyas
Dear Santa,
Whant is your favorite cookie? How do The reindeer fly? I would Like a new pair of green and bLacK shoes. I wiLL leave out cookies and miLK. Your friend,
Katie
Dear Santa,
I want a toy tractor. I really want a toy train. How do you make the reindeer fly? I have been so good this year, and so has my little brother. Your friend,
Parker
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly and what Kind of Christmas cookie do you like? I really like Christmas. It is my favorite time of the year. For Christmas I really want a new lego set. I will leave you cookies. Your friend,
Brayden
Dear Santa,
How do you know when we are seleep? I Play Foot Ball. I need a mask for School. Your friend,
Tommy
Dear Santa,
How do you get your reindeer to fly? What is your favorite cookie? I worked hard in school. I would really like ice skates. I need a pair of boots. I will leave lots of cookies and carrots for The reindeer. Merry Christmas.
Emma
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are your reindeer? I got the stydent of the moth. I need more hynting stuff. I want more Figets. Can I have some more books please? I will leave cookies out for you. Merry Christmas.
Jazmyne
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? I have been playing in the snow a lot. I want some Minecraft plushies for Christmas. May I have a face shield? And can I also have some fidgets? Thank you! I will leave some cookies and some milk for you and some celery. Your friend,
Gunnar
Dear Santa,
How do you get aro undin one night? What do you doon your time off? I would be happy with whatever you give me! I like to go fishing. I wish you a Merry Christmas.
Carson
Dear Santa,
How does Rudolf’s nose glow? I like softball. I want a watch for Christmas and a Baby Sitters Little Sister Book. I will Also put out carrots and cookies for you and the reindeer. Happy holidays,
Evelynia
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? What are your favorite Christmas cookies? I’m very happy for Christmas. I need some new snow pants and snow boots for Christmas. I’ve been being good in school and at home and on the bus. For Christmas I want figets. I will leave you some cookies. Your friend,
Khloe
Dear Santa,
How did you get magic? My favorite reindeer is Rudolf. I want a bike and an elf and clothes. I hope you fly safe. Merry Christmas,
Oliver C.
Dear Santa,
Santa how are you? If you ask me I;m doing good. Santa I would like a scope for my Dad’s gun, and I would like a popit and for my Dad’s friend a flat screen TV. Take care of Ms. Claus. Than you,
Trevor