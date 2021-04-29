After a year of impressive accomplishments and a slew of awards for North Penn-Liberty point guard Noah Spencer, he added one more accolade to the list, possibly the most impressive, as he was named to the Pennsylvania Class A Second Team All-State Team for his performance in the 2021 season.
“Even though I have always coached that it’s the team before any one player, this is quite a huge accomplishment,” NP-Liberty Head Coach said of Spencer’s accomplishment. “I feel this award goes to him first, due to his hard work he has put in over the years. Then I have to thank my assistant coaches, especially Brady Connolly. Brady has been instrumental in challenging Noah day in and day out with super-tough guard drills. But, in the end, it’s his award and I’m extremely proud of him.”
Spencer was a player who showed flashes of being an All-State caliber player in his junior season but was able to push himself even further in his senior season.
He averaged 14 points, 5..2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in his junior year, and the biggest leap he took from 2020 to 2021 was his scoring, confidence and creativity in getting into the paint while always looking to keep his teammates involved as well.
“I thought he had the potential to be one of our best, but I can’t say I thought he would make the All-State team though,” Litzelman said. “There were many bumps in the road over the last four years and many times I wasn’t sure he was going to achieve All-Star status at a local level let alone at the state level. The last two years he started to show his true potential and then this year it was a year where he and his team shined.”
The honor is the highest in all of high school basketball, and Coach Litzelman said that to his knowledge, Spencer is the first player in Liberty
basketball history to ever receive All-State accolades.
During his season, Spencer scored 19.9 points per game (second-best in the Northern Tier League), 5.2 assists per game (best in the NTL) and 6.2 rebounds per game (10th best in the NTL) and was a force for a team that went 14-3 and got the opportunity to play in the District Championship game.
His all-around game was a headache for teams and was the point of emphasis for nearly every defense he saw during the season, but very few were able to slow the dynamic guard down.
“Noah is a true athlete, give him some time to work on something and he will be good at it,” Coach Litzelman said. “Early on in his varsity career he was a total gym rat and soaked up instruction like a sponge, that willingness to learn the first two years allowed him to perfect things in his senior year.”
The work put in for the point guard culminated in his senior year.
The stats don’t always show the improvement a player makes, and from decision-making to being creative and aggressive in getting to the basket, no area player was more deserving of the honors of being named to the All-State basketball team.
Despite seeing double-teams, shadowing defenses and physical play, he was still able to do nearly everything he wanted on the court and put an exclamation point on the career on one of the best Liberty point guards to ever lace-up shoes for the Mounties.
But even with the basketball acumen that Spencer has shown in his career, Litzelman pointed to who he is as a person as what he will miss most.
“Probably one of the best things is that he truly is a good kid and I have been blessed to be able to coach him,” Litzelman said. “I might not get another chance to work with someone like him.”
With his career coming to a close, the legacy that Spencer leaves in Liberty will not be easily forgotten.
In 2021 he was named NTL Offensive MVP, Tioga Publishing Offensive MVP, became the sixth player in Liberty history to reach 1,000 points and was the point guard at the helm of the only Liberty team to ever win back-to-back NTL Division 2 Titles.