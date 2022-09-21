Seventy-two individuals and teams completed the TRYathlon or 5K run on Sept. 17.
According to Tim Morey, an organizer for the event, only one person was unable to complete the event.
Coming in with the fastest time of 1 hour 18 minutes 13.21 seconds, a full nine minutes ahead of the next competitor, was Dana Wood of Corning, N.Y. Wood ran the 5K in 24 minutes 16.96 seconds, completed the 1.75 paddle portion in 20 minutes 48.31 seconds and bicycled eight miles in 33 minutes 7.94 seconds.
“I loved it,” said a breathless Wood seconds after completing the triathlon. “You can’t ask for better weather. It’s a great course.”
Wood has competed in the TRYathlon in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Injuries from a bicycle crash in 2021 prevented him from racing.
“I’m glad to be back,” he said.
He enjoys the challenge of triathlons, having competed in the New York State road triathlon state championships Labor Day weekend.
“Everybody can do it and I just enjoy challenging my previous time and trying to get a personal record, the camaraderie, everything,” Wood said.
This year, the TRYathlon included a 5K stand-alone option, to give more youth opportunities to take part, Morey said. Twenty-three people tried and completed the 5K.
In the triathlon, 16 tried the solo event with 15 finishers, three two-person teams completed the event and nine three-person teams completed it.
Morey also gave a shout-out to the volunteers, with more than 30 people giving directions, marking the course, registering competitors, assisting competitors between stages and doing a sweep at the end of the event.
“We just couldn’t do it without our volunteers and community support from our sponsors,” Morey said.
The oldest competitor was 88-year-old Daryl Warren who tried and finished the 5K option.
5K Run
Results of the 5K run are as below with the name, town of residence (if provided) and finish time.
William Rutledge, Mansfield, 27:21.88; Shane Stone, Westfield, 29:38.61; Stefanie Greenawalt, Wellsboro, 29:40.11; Kristen Long, Pine City N.Y., 31:52.23; Matthew Reed, Westfield, 32:18.77; Philip Mckenzie, 33:02.83; Donald Davis, Mansfield, 33:47.82; Kristen Fulford, Mansfield, 34:06.37; Sandra Rutledge, Mansfield, 34:10.82; Rebecca Wawrin, 35:38.98; Maureen Thrush, Wellsboro, 36:40.31; Dillyn Patt, 36:44.30; Nathan Singer, Wellsboro, 36:58.55; Oyejadesola Diya, Mansfield, 41:55.52; Margaret Wilde, Westfield :34.44; John Holley, Mansfield 43.93; Terry Borneman, Wellsboro, 54:26.37; Louie Preston, Tioga, 54:42.36; Sue Laib, Mansfield, 54:46.63; Megan Rosko, Campbell N.Y., 56:29.90; Anna Hotelling, Lawrenceville, 1:23:29.42; Tammy Stage, Lawrenceville, 1:23:31.57; Daryl Warren, Wellsboro, 2:29:10.22
TRYathalon Individual Results
Participants in the TRYathalon where the individual completed all three components are listed below with split times for the run, kayak, bike and finish times.
Dana Wood, 24:16.96, 20:48.31, 33:07.94, 1:18:13.21; Justin Fuchs, Elmira, N.Y., 26:03.63, 22:35.86, 38:39.85, 1:27:19.34; Chris Greenawalt, Wellsboro, 23:35.29, 24:56.20, 39:23.90, 1:27:55.39; Matthew Stroup, Wellsboro, 24:18.18, 25:45.30 , 39:31.89, 1:29:35.37; Christopher Young, Lawrenceville, 29:17.55, 24:54.14, 40:51.71, 1:35:03.40; Aimee Stone, Westfield, 30:47.84, 25:46.83, 38:51.81, 1:35:26.48; Ben Stone, Wellsboro, 32:48.13, 25:03.50, 37:58.18, 1:35:49.81; Edward Prince, State College, 32:54.48, 24:52.66, 39:22.25, 1:37:09.39; Jill Fuchs, Elmira, N.Y., 28:42.41, 24:58.19, 44:17.28, 1:37:57.88; Ben Heyler, Westfield, 28:34.91, 27:39.43, 45:41.86, 1:41:56.20; Keith Williams, 34:24.89, 29:11.87, 45:53.77, 1:49:30.53; Patrick Bonnell, Pine City, N.Y., 37:30.21, 29:21.40, 43:40.51, 1:50:32.12; Regena Rosko, Campbell, N.Y., 41:44.34, 37:25.89, 37:13.56, 1:56:23.79; Justin Bencus, Fairport, N.Y., 33:50.37, 27:41.79, 1:00:32.58, 2:02:04.74; Grace Pittenger, Tunkhannock, 42:00.41, 29:53.31, 1:14:30.49, 2:26:24.21
TRYathlon 2-Person Relay
Participants in the two-person TRYathalon relay are listed by team name, individual running each segment (run, kayak, bike) and time for that segment, and total time.
Doodle Berries — Caitlin Jones 26:57.40, Ryan Jones, 27:24.72, Caitlin Jones, 41:20.65, 1:35:42.77; Dye Try-Ing — Kylee Stone 39:18.56, Christina Wilson 26:07.29, Christina Wilson 43:36.86, 1:49:02.71; Campbell-Landauer — Patricia Campbell 35:16.44, Barbara Landauer 31:43.29, Patricia Campbell 45:03.60, 1:52:03.33
Tryathalon 3-Person Relay
Participants in the two-person TRYathalon relay are listed by team name, individual running each segment and time for that segment, and total time.
Clements Boys — Mark Clements 29:26.82, Daniel Clements 24:35.62, Gabriel Clements 52:27.51, 1:46:29.95; Tuvoryfrenkelskrzenski — Travis Tuvory 25:42.89, Jessica Frenkel 30:53.43, Andrew Skrzenski 53:46.07, 1:50:22.39; Triple Trouble — Chris Lewis 48:11.77, Diane Nehring 22:33.99, Carl Holmes 45:17.51, 1:56:03.27; Rock’em Sock’ems — Shawna Haase 43:59.94, William Nehring 26:05.72, Fran Holmes 45:58.25, 1:56:03.91; Perolinahargravehargrave — Marielle Perolina 44:37.28, Mike Hargrave 26:40.20, Geoff Hargrave 46:52.92, 1:58:10.40; Benjamins — Emily Benjamin 34:56.85, Joseph Benjamin 27:07.66, Brayden Benjamin 57:14.61, 1:59:19.12; Agony Of De-Feet — Brittany Jackson 40:25.31,, Andrew Jackson 24:20.89, Cody Holmes 1:14:21.21, 2:19:07.41; Bowers Fam — Robbie Bowers 28:31.24, Aileen Bowers 32:12.65, Leslie Bowers 1:19:53.75, 2:20:37.64; Turnerdecamphargrave — Eva Turner 58:36.85, Damien Decamp 26:47.08, Jennifer Hargrave 1:25:43.03, 2:51:06.96