Some things in life can take you back years in an instant, a smell, an old friend, a place, a song, but for those who love sports we all know that sometimes a football field can trump all of that.
There is so much that happens throughout a young person’s life between those lines, hardships, success, failure, anger, happiness, triumph and camaraderie all are a part of the football experience and when you step foot on a certain field and smell that fresh cut grass while the concession stand smells like cheap nachos, you just feel a sense of belonging.
There are few places in life that give me as much nostalgia as the Lockhart Street Bowl in Sayre. It’s a place that is forever connected to who I was and who I am simultaneously.
Most people who have taken the time to talk to me at games or just in general know that I graduated from Sayre before moving down to Tioga County, and this past weekend while visiting with my parents and family I got the chance to do something I have never done; cover a Sayre football game at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
Now flashback to 2006-2010 and that’s the place where I grew up, figuratively and literally. I lived what I called a “Jump, skip and a hop” away from the high school and the field, and that may even be a generous analogy for how close I was.
From the time I was maybe 10-years-old, I would see the lights, sounds and screams from the bowl surrounded by flowing, tall, green trees as the Sayre team would take the field and always knew that’s where I wanted to be.
I would go to games and see the juniors and seniors that looked like trees in comparison to my chubby kid-self and would see these warriors go to battle, even though mostly unsuccessfully, but it shaped my whole life.
Years later, it was me on that field, and I remember the first time I ever even got to play in a varsity game. Funny enough it was against Towanda, which in my day were a powerhouse in the Northern Tier League and District 4, and with two of our linebackers getting hurt during the game I came in, as a freshman, and got the snot knocked out of me.
We lost, by a lot, but I’ll never forget how much we just wanted to beat Towanda, but they always had the numbers and athletes and in my time, we never did.
Things changed, I got older, Sayre got better, and nearly a decade later Sayre made history against an old rival, and I was there to witness it.
The last time Sayre won a game against Towanda at home in the Lockhart Street Bowl? 1997. That would date me at five-years-old and every player on that field Friday night as not even close to being born yet.
Which is the funny thing about history, because the Sayre team played like they didn’t know it hadn’t been done.
From buzzer-to-buzzer, Sayre dominated in an efficient and explosive style that I haven’t seen, and when it was all said and done they broke an over 20-year home-losing streak in the most dominating fashion.
Now that’s pretty cool, but I got to write about that, and I think when you know the history and are part of that history, it really just hits home. That field is where me, my family, my friends all grew up and now a new group of Sayre football players are doing the same and making history as well.
I try to be unbiased when I cover games, but at the end I couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride and happiness as the Sayre team stormed off field as the final horn rang and they claimed victory.
Nick Coyle is a sports reporter/enthusiast for the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette/Free Press-Courier. Email him at ncoyle@tiogapublishing.com