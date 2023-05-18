Senior Cameron Brought hit a grand slam in the 5th inning to give Wellsboro a 10-0 shut out over Towanda and qualify the Hornets for post-season play on Friday, May 12.

Wellsboro was up 6-0 heading into the 5th when Brought sent a shot over the left field fence on a full count with 2 outs to secure the win. The win also locks the Hornets in the District IV Class 3A playoff field.

