Senior Cameron Brought hit a grand slam in the 5th inning to give Wellsboro a 10-0 shut out over Towanda and qualify the Hornets for post-season play on Friday, May 12.
Wellsboro was up 6-0 heading into the 5th when Brought sent a shot over the left field fence on a full count with 2 outs to secure the win. The win also locks the Hornets in the District IV Class 3A playoff field.
“It’s a great accomplishment for these guys to qualify for districts,” head coach Steve Adams said after the win. “We have good veteran leadership and the younger players are understanding what it takes. Tonight Stanley pitched extremely well and Cameron had a big grand slam home run. Caden Smith and Conner have been solid all season and Marek stepped right in and competes. Gabe, Lucas, Ryder, Alec, Dylan and Dryden are improving with every opportunity. Braedan, Garrett, Cameron and Jacob are working each day in practice.
“We are approaching the games the way a Varsity team should and I’m proud of their efforts.”
After two scoreless innings Wellsboro opened up the flood gates, scoring 4 runs in the top of the 3rd. Sophomore Alec Magli drew a lead off walk followed by back-to-back-to-back singles from junior Caden Smith, senior Conner Adams, and Brought. All four Hornets would score.
Later in the fourth Smith and Adams would cross home plate after both drew a pair of walks, extending the lead to 6-0.
Then in the 5th, Magli and Adams sandwiched a Smith walk to load the bases for Brought.
Freshman Marek Mascho led the Hornets at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three singles. Adams finished 2-for-3 and scored 3 runs, Brought was 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 6 RBIs, senior Blake Hamblin was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs, Magli finished 1-for-2 and scored twice, and Smith was 1-for-1 and scored 3 runs. Magli also finished with an RBI.
Hamblin threw a complete game for the win, allowing just 2 hits to go with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts against 21 batters.
Hornets 9, Athens 7
The Wellsboro Varsity Baseball team upset Athens 9-7 in 9 innings to knock off the previously undefeated Wildcats on Tuesday, May 9.
“This was our most complete game of the season,” head coach Steve Adams said. “We executed on offense and defense. Dryden McGee started and pitched well and Dylan Copp got the win and was outstanding. I am very proud of all of their efforts tonight, from encouraging each other to executing in the game. The team played the game the right way. Great team win!”
The Hornets started right out of the gate, scoring 3 runs to take the lead. Junior Caden Smith led off with a single followed by back-to-back doubles by seniors Conner Adams and Cameron Brought. All three scored putting Wellsboro up 3-0.
Athens, however, battled back in the bottom half of the inning with 4 runs, taking the lead over the Hornets. Athens maintained that lead, then added to it with a run in the 3rd and two in the 4th to push the lead up to 7-3.
Trailing 7-3 entering the top of the 6th, Wellsboro put together their best inning of the night and would eventually tie the game. Sophomore Alec Magli led off the inning with a double, then Adams doubled and Brought singled. The three all scored, along with freshman Marek Mascho to even the score up at 7-all. Neither team scored in the 7th, sending the game into extra innings.
After a scoreless 8th inning the Hornets came to the plate in the top of the 9th with sophomore Gabe Sprouse due up. Sprouse drew a walk, freshman Cameron Owlett then put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance Sprouse into scoring position. Sprouse scored in the next at bat to put the Hornets in front, 8-7, on a double by sophomore Lucas Cuneo. Wellsboro’s final run of the game came as Smith drove in Magli after drawing a walk.
Wellsboro pounded out 14 hits on the afternoon, led by Brought’s 3-for-5 performance at the plate. Smith finished 3-for-6 with a double, RBI and run scored. Magli was 2-for-4 with a double, senior Blake Hamblin was 2-for-5 with an RBI, Adams was 2-for-6 and scored 2 runs, and Cuneo and sophomore Ryder Bowen added solo hits.
Freshman Dryden McGee started on the mound and gave up 7 runs (4 earned) on 3 hits with 4 walks and a strikeout in three and a third innings of work. Fellow freshman Dylan Copp came on in relief for the final five and one third innings. Copp held the Wildcats scoreless, allowing 3 hits with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts to earn the win.
In other games, Wellsboro fell to Jersey Shore, 10-0, on Senior Night, May 11 and also dropped the game against Wyalusing, 12-3, on May 16.