The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (1-4) picked up their first win of the 2021 season as they held off a Williamson Warriors (0-1-1) late rally to score an 11-9 victory on Wednesday, April 7.
Neither team was able to gain an advantage through the first few innings, with Williamson striking first with runs in the second and third inning, but the Indians responded with two of their own to knot the score at 2-2 heading into the sixth inning.
With neither offense putting up a big number of runs, the Indians' bats exploded to the tune of seven runs.
They were able to hold the Warriors scoreless in the sixth and tacked on another two runs in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to a comfortable 11-2.
But the Warriors weren’t finished just yet, as they were able to churn out seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, but CV held on to pick up their first win of the year.
The Indians once again were able to score in bunches and topped the 10-run mark for the second time in a row.
Junior Mikey Sipps had himself a day swinging the bat and finished 2-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored in the win.
Tucker St. Peter also finished the day 2-3 batting with two RBIs and two runs scored and is currently batting an impressive 0.429 with five RBIs through five games this season.
Freshman Jordan Vargeson also went 1-3 on the day with two RBIs.
Also recording hits for CV were Julian Francis, McGwire Painter, Glenn Barnes and Caleb Morgan as the Indians racked up nine total hits and three walks and scored all but one runner who reached base in the victory.
The Williamson Warriors’ offense was led by Owen Gontarz who went 2-4 in the loss with a game-high three RBI.
Sophomore Ayden Sprague batted in one RBI on one hit and Seth Zimmerman, Wesley Carleton, Devin O'Dell and Gavin Davis all recorded hits during the loss.
The ace of the lineup for CV in St. Peter pitched extremely well in his just over five innings of work and only allowed two runs while recording four strikeouts.
The Indians will look to build on their first win as they travel to Oswayo Valley on Friday, April 9 for a non-league bout against the Oswayo Valley Green Wave.
Williamson is set for their next matchup on Saturday, April 10 as they take the long trip to face the Bucktail Bucks at noon.