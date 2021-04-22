The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (4-6) continues to show improvement throughout the 2021 season as they split games during the past weeks with wins over Williamson on Wednesday, April 14, and Oswayo Valley on Monday, April 19.
In their first victory of the week, CV was able to hang on in extra innings against Williamson as they pulled off a gritty 7-6 nine-inning win.
“It was just one of those games,” CV Head Coach Jaime St. Peter said. “It was tight the whole way, we would push and they would push back and no one ever quit. I’m just glad we came out on top.”
Both teams went back and forth in the first few innings with CV finally pulling ahead in the fifth inning where they scored three runs to push their lead to 5-3, but Williamson was able to answer back scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game and force extra innings.
The Indians were able to finish off the Warriors in the ninth inning on a walk-off hit by Mikey Sipps that scored one runner and gave CV their third win of the year.
“I would say getting back on the field, guys like (Caleb) Morgan, Sipps and (Ben) Cooper, the returning players, have had a positive attitude the whole way,” Coach St. Peter said. “They just don’t quit. Nothing bothers them, they just keep fighting.”
Sipps finished the day 4-3 with the game-winning RBI to play hero for the CV Indians.
Also going 3-4 was senior Caleb Morgan who also chipped in an RBI and junior Tucker St. Peter continued his stellar season going 2-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in the victory.
Ben Cooper, Glenn Barnes, Julian Francis, Jordan Vargeson and Mc Gwire Painter all were able to record hits in the effort with Painter and Barnes also adding RBIs.
Painter has been a player, who despite not playing for five years, has come on strong during the current stretch of the season and even pitched some meaningful innings in their Wellsboro contest against one of the best batting lineups in the NTL this season.
Adding him to the rotation has given new life to a pitching staff that wasn’t sure what they would look like this season, and pushed other players to improve.
It’s huge, to get a kid back with his athletic ability is big.” Coach St. Peter said of the emergence of Painter. “It made some of the other guys step their game up. They see him and say ‘This kid hasn’t played in five years and look at him and say we have to work harder.”
Freshman Vargeson picked up the win on the mound for the Indians for his first of the season.
“Jordan is making leaps and bounds for us and has come and is doing a great job,” Coach St. Peter said. “As just a freshman, he’s been hitting the ball well and putting up good numbers.”
After falling 11-1 in their next contest against Wellsboro on Friday, April 16, CV bounced back in a big way as they hung a season-high 17 runs against their non-league opponent Oswayo Valley on Monday, April 19 in a 17-3 trouncing that gave the Indians their fourth victory of the season.
Almost every batter got in on the scoring frenzy in the win as CV racked up 15 hits.
Painter put together another outstanding performance at the plate with a 3-4 day batting that included one RBI and two runs scored.
Sipps was also 3-4 on the day and batted in a game-high three RBIs while scoring four times.
Freshman Nick West and Vargeson both added two hits while Vargeson added two RBIs.
St. Peter finished his day 1-2 with two RBIs while Cooper, Francis, Morgan and Cole all recorded hits for CV.
The pitching combo of Sipps, Cole and Connar Burdick was able to hold OV to just three wins with Sipps picking up the win in his two innings of work that featured only allowing one hit and striking out five batters.
“I’d say some of the rust is starting to come off,” Coach St. Peter said. “Some of our returning players are taking a huge step in the right direction.”
The Indians ended their week in a loss to the undefeated Sayre Redskins (6-0) on Tuesday, April 20 by a score of 10-3, they have been making large strides in the past few weeks and, after starting their year 0-4, have won four of their last six contests and sit third in the Northern Tier League Small School Division behind the Canton Warriors (6-2).
“Like I told the boys, the ball is in their court, we just have to keep playing to the best of our ability. Like I said, they never give up, I’ve been around a lot of teams, and these guys just gel well,” Coach St. Peter said. “Even guys who don’t get a lot of time, they never have anything bad to say.”
Their next matchup will be an away game against the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (5-3-1) who are coming off a huge walk-off victory over the Athens Wildcats.