WESTFIELD — The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (6-9) fell big in a home non-league matchup with the Port Allegany Gators on Saturday, May 1 by a score of 10-0.
A big first inning for Port Allegany propelled them to a win as errors and miscues on defense for the Indians proved to be their unraveling they allowed eight runs in the frame.
Port Allegany pitching staff of Drew Evens and Carter Moses put together a five-inning shutout in the effort with Evens doing a majority of the work with four and 1/3 innings of work and allowed just four hits while dealing out five strikeouts.
Despite the loss, CV freshman Jordan Vargeson was able to show some promise on the mound in the final inning and strung together some nice pitches to get out of a jam with runners in scoring position.
The Indians who were coming off a tough performance against Wellsboro in the prior contest that was rained out, struggled in their next appearance and will need to finish their season strong if they want to continue their bid for a spot in the District 4 Class A playoffs.
Their next game is an extremely pivotal one toward their cause as they were supposed to take on the Canton Warriors but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.