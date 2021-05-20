The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (8-12) picked up a must-win game against Northeast Bradford (5-10) by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday, May 18.
The win put the Indians into position to play in a one-game District 4 Class A Playoff Championship.
During the game, the Indians put themselves ahead in the second and third inning as they scored four runs in the frames.
Northeast Bradford rallied back late in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Indians grabbed the win to push themselves into second place in the District 4 Class A Playoff picture.
The CV team was once again led by Tucker St. Peter who finished the day 3-4. Senior Caleb Morgan had a game-high three RBIs while going 2-4 on the day.
Mikey Sipps was also 2-4 on the day with one run scored, Glenn Barned finished 1-4 with a run scored, Julian Francis added a hit and an RBI, Alex Monroe went 1-3 with a run scored and Ben Cooper scored a run as well.
McGwire Painter pitched five innings while allowing no hits and two earned runs while striking out an impressive 11 batter.
St. Peter finished the day on the mound going two innings with one hit and one strikeout to finish the game off.
With only one team below 0.500 being allowed to play in the playoffs, every other team besides the 16-2 first place Saint John Neumann team was below the mark, making the second place team in the division the only other one to get an invite to the playoffs.
The Indians now need to wait and see if Canton can top Northeast to sustain their position at second place with their regular season over.
If Canton wins, CV will have a date with top-seeded Neumann for a District Championship.