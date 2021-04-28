The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (6-7) continue to show improvement as the year progresses and reeled off two straight wins with a 15-7 victory over Towanda (1-8) on Saturday, April 24, and a huge 15-3 upset victory over the Wyalusing Rams (5-2) on Monday, April 26.
“It’s got to build confidence for us,” CV Head Coach Jaime St. Peter said. “The boys have played Towanda and they played like a different team. I think going down to Sayre and getting embarrassed hit home with them.”
After falling to Sayre on Tuesday, April 20 the Indians have made a drastic turnaround and are 2-1 while scoring 33 runs.
During their victory over Towanda, the CV bats were able to break out of their hitting slump and pound out 15 runs in route to a 15-7 win over the Black Knights.
The Indians used 12 hits in the effort to rally from a second-inning 5-2 deficit to pick up their fifth win of the season behind two four-run innings in the fourth and fifth frames.
Five players recorded multiple hits with junior Tucker St, Peter continuing his impressive season with a 3-3 day at the plate where he scored four runs while batting in one RBI for the Indians.
“He’s playing about as well as you could ever ask a player to play,” Coach St. Peter said. “A lot of it has to do with his work ethic. He runs his own beef farm as a 17-year-old. We help him out but he does all of that on top of being a three-sport athlete. He’s just constantly on the go and he never really has any downtime, but he puts a lot of effort into it.”
He was also able to put up his tenth extra-base hit on the season and improves his already gaudy batting average to 0.576 on the season.
Recording two hits in the effort were Caleb Morgan, Ben Cooper, Glenn Barnes and Painter McGwire who also recorded a team-high three RBIs in the win.
Junior Mikey Sipps also had two RBIs on a triple during the win for the Indians.
“I’ll tell you, Glenn Barnes may be a kid that doesn’t get mentioned a lot, but I put a squeeze play on Towanda, and for a kid with only a little bit of experience, he laid the bunt down perfectly,” Coach St. Peter said. “We score and we were down at that point and it was huge for us. He’s a kid who does his job, a lot of kids want to stand in there and swing away and that boy right there, he’ll do anything you ask of him.”
Morgan and Painter were on the mound for CV with Morgan pitching five innings allowing 13 hits and seven runs with five strikeouts while Painter pitched just over an inning and was completely perfect on the mound striking out four batters while not allowing a single base runner.
In their next game, the Indians traveled to Wyalusing to take on the Rams and completely dominated against one of the best teams in the Northern Tier League.
St. Peter once again was nearly perfect at the plate and had a team-high in hits with four, RBIs with four and also in runs scored with three on the day as he also added his first home run of the season in route to a much-needed win and led the Indians to their best two-game span of the season as they scored 30 runs.
In the two games, St. Peter batted 7-8 with five RBIs, scored seven runs and hit four extra base hits in the effort.
Painter was also spectacular hitting the ball going 3-4 on the day with one run scored and three RBIs as the Indians were able to push themselves to 6-7 on the season.
Julian Francis and Morgan were both able to add two hits and two RBIs while Barnes and Sipps both added a hit and an RBI in the win.
“The ultimate goal is to make the playoffs,” Coach St. Peter said. “And that’s all up to the boys. I told them after the Sayre game, we can’t play for them and the balls in their court. What they want to do with it is up to them, and they have responded well.”
The Indians will now take their red-hot bats to Wellsboro on Wednesday, April 28 to take on the Hornets who topped them 11-1 in their last meeting.
“I think the last time we played Wellsboro, we were lax against them,” Coach St. Peter said. “It was uncharacteristic of them.”