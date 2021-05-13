The Cowanesque Valley Indians (7-12) ended their two-game losing streak on Saturday, May 8 as they trounced the Galeton Tigers 11-1 in five innings on their senior night to claim their seventh victory of the 2021 season.
The Indians were nearly flawless as a team in the win as they batted 0.550 on the day with 11 hits while also only allowing three hits and one run and stealing an incredible 17 bases during the blowout win.
CV got out to a 4-0 lead to start the contest and never looked back as they closed the game out in the fourth and fifth inning as they combined for another seven runs to put the game on ice for the Indians.
Eight players had hits for the CV team with McGwire Painter and Tucker St. Peter both going 2-3 on the day with two RBIs and Ben Cooper also went 2-3 on the day and scored a team-high three runs in the win.
Also with hits were Alex Monroe and Glenn Barnes while Mikey Sipps, Jordan Vargeson and Julian Francis all added a hit and an RBI as CV was able to break out of their funk to pick up a much-needed victory.
McGwire pitched an impressive game going just over four innings while allowing only three hits and one run on the day while striking out 10 batters to grab the win on the mound.
Senior Caleb Morgan finished the game off on the mound for the Indians to complete the victory.
In their next two contests, the Indians fell to Sayre on Monday, May 10 and to Canton in extra innings on Tuesday, May 12.
Against Sayre, the Redskins pounded out 12 runs in five innings and held CV to just one hit, with Sipps recording the only one while Morgan scored the lone run for the Indians in a 12-1 loss.
In their matchup against Canton, CV gave the Warriors all they could handle but was unable to take a victory as they dropped the contest 6-5 in eight innings.
CV out-hit the Warriors 12-6 in the loss with seven players recording hits and six players recording two hits.
Sipps, Morgan, Francis, Painter and Monroe all had two hits with Francis and Monroe each recording an RBI.
CV will finish off their season at Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, May 18 in an important matchup in terms of claiming a spot in the District 4 Class A finals.
Only one team below 0.500 will get a chance to compete, with NEB sitting in second place just one percentage point ahead of the Indians.
If they can pick up the win, they would almost certainly claim the spot and face St. Jon Neumann in the Class A finals.