The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team has had a roller coaster of a season in 2021, but now find themselves in a position to pull off an improbable upset and possibly claim their first ever District 4 Class A Title.
Though the CV Indians baseball team has been in this position before but this could be a chance to do what’s never been done before in Cowanesque Valley baseball history: Be named D4 Champs.
“Nobody expected us to be here,” CV Head Baseball Coach Jaime St. Peter said. “We have to have our heads on straight and we have to be ready to play seven innings of baseball.”
The Indian’s season has had some ups and downs, but regardless of what is currently behind them on the schedule, it comes down to one final contest to be crowned a District Champion.
With a team that has shown on many occasions that they can play better baseball when the moment calls for it, their coach believes that regardless of if they are underdogs or not, that if they play their best brand of baseball, anything is possible.
“I think we can play with anyone when we are ready,” St. Peter said.
That will be put to the test at Bowman Field in Williamsport on Friday, May 28 when they take on the 17-3 top-seeded St. John Neumann team who are the consensus favorites to win the title.
“I am very proud of them so far,” St. Peter said of his players keeping their heads up going into the contest. “They are playing it low-key and are acting like it’s just another game.”
One of the biggest matchups that will determine the victor is the battle on the mound, with CV well-rested having a 10-day layoff from the end of their season, they will be able to throw their two best pitchers in the same game.
This combo has yielded positive results in the past with them winning their final game of the season to push them into the D4 Finals in a 4-2 win over Northeast Bradford.
“Pitching is going to be huge in this one,” St. Peter said. “I think it’s going to be a good battle on the mound. They have a pair of studs and we have two as well.”
Neumann will also enter the game with their two best pitchers ready to go, with both pitchers holding a sub-2.00 ERA in senior Keon Burkholder and junior Jerval Weeks-Schuler. It will be a battle to see who can control the opposing team’s offensive attack.
But the Indians have grown as the season has moved forward. One of the biggest signs of growth is the production and evolution of McGwire Painter on not only the mound but as a player in general.
Painter started the season a bit slow, but caught on quickly, as a player who hasn’t played baseball since fifth grade, he has somehow become one of the best strikeout pitchers in the area and has recorded 56 on the season and 30 in his past four appearances.
He is also batting 0.442 on the year with 23 hits, 17 RBIs and 13 runs scored. He has been a huge lift to a pitching staff that had to rely on their other big pitcher in Tucker St. Peter way too often.
McGwire has been great for us,” St. Peter said. “It’s helped Tucker big time, we don’t have to lean on him every time. Those two juniors have been spectacular.”
Tucker St. Peter has been the other side of the pitching tandem and has been steady all season. He has built a 2-2 record with a 2.17 ERA and has struck out 30 batters while allowing just 22 hits so far this season.
He also has shown to be able to handle the moment, and the junior was pivotal in their playoff-clinching win over NEB when they walked the bases loaded up only 4-2 and let Tucker take the reins and finish the game off on the mound.
“It showed in the Northeast game with the bases loaded,” Coach St. Peter said of Tucker’s ability to perform in the clutch moments. “Tucker didn’t fold and no one held their head.”
The goal for the Indians is to win and compete with a good team no matter what, but the coaching staff knows that the upset is a tall order and they have to be prepared for what is in front of them.
“That’s going to be a challenge, but we have a game plan with the boys,” St. Peter commented on taking on the Neumann pitching staff. “If we execute properly, we’ll be there and they will know we aren’t a slouch of an opponent.”
The Indians also know that one of their biggest weaknesses this season has been in the field, and if they hope to compete with a strong Neumann team, they will have to clean those errors up.
With 10 days to create a game plan and see what will work, the Indians are attempting to address those issues and clean up the errors heading into the biggest game of their season so far.
“Yeah, we are juggling players in and out and trying to clean things up in the field,” St. Peter said. “It comes down to confidence and maybe getting a first District Title for CV.“
With the game set for 5 p.m. Friday at on one of the most historic fields in the area, the Indians aren’t afraid and are ready to leave it all on the field as they try to make their own history.
“They got that message, and they aren’t scared of any other teams,” St. Peter said. “They don’t back down and give 100% effort at all times.”