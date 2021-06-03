Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
CV Baseball
McGwire Painter
CV junior baseball player McGuire Painter put on a show in the District 4 Class A Finals and had one of the best pitching performances of any area player on the biggest stage of the year.
Painter went 5 1/3 innings and was dealing strikeouts, recording 10 punchouts during the afternoon.
He also held a team that pummels the baseball to just three hits and one run and gave his team a shot to hang with the top-seeded team in the Class A standings in Saint John Neumann.
He also went 1-3 on the day batting, with a key RBI for his team on a day where runs came few and far between.
For his performance in the Class A Championship, Painter is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.