Junior CV baseball player McGuire Painter takes the mound during the D4 Finals on Monday. May 31. 

 photo by Nick Coyle

Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week

CV Baseball

McGwire Painter

CV junior baseball player McGuire Painter put on a show in the District 4 Class A Finals and had one of the best pitching performances of any area player on the biggest stage of the year.

Painter went 5 1/3 innings and was dealing strikeouts, recording 10 punchouts during the afternoon.

He also held a team that pummels the baseball to just three hits and one run and gave his team a shot to hang with the top-seeded team in the Class A standings in Saint John Neumann.

He also went 1-3 on the day batting, with a key RBI for his team on a day where runs came few and far between.

For his performance in the Class A Championship, Painter is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.

