Male Athlete of the Week
CV Baseball
Tucker St. Peter
Junior CV baseball player Tucker St. Peter had a near-flawless week at the plate for the Indians and helped his team bounce back from an 0-4 start to claim two straight wins.
In their wins, St. Peter has batted an incredible 5-6 and has reached base in all but one plate appearance while scoring a run in all but two of those appearances.
He also drove in five RBIs in two games and has been one of the best hitters on not only his team but in the entire area this season.
He was even able to turn in a solid day on the mound against Williamson where he picked up his first win on the mound this season with 5.2 innings pitched, four strikeouts and only allowed two runs.
For his incredible week for the Indians in leading them to two-straight wins, St. Peter is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.