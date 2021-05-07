The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (6-9) dropped a key matchup, 8-7, to Northeast Bradford Panthers (4-6) at home on Thursday, May 6 in extra innings.
CV scored one run in the first inning, with the Panthers taking the lead in the top of the third inning, 3-1.
CV drew the score even in the fourth with two runs of their own, but NEB poured in four runs in the top of the seventh inning that looked as though it might be the final dagger to CV's chances.
But the Indians fired back with a gritty performance in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to push the game to extra innings.
Northeast scored the final run in the eighth inning, but the Indians were unable to respond as they dropped their third-straight game by a score of 8-7.
The Indians had a much improved offensive effort from their previous two outings, and the return of Tucker St. Peter to the lineup after missing their contest against Port Allegany paid dividends.
St. Peter went 3-4 on the day with one RBI and one run scored.
Also with three hits was Mikey Sipps, who added two RBIs on the day to go along with three steals.
Caleb Morgan, Jordan Vargeson and Ben Cooper all added two hits and one run each, while Alex Monroe went 2-4 with two RBIs.
Julian Francis and McGwire Painter each added a hit as the Indians had 16 hits on the day to Northeast's 12.
On the mound, the Indians deployed three pitchers with Vargeson going three innings and allowing six hits and five runs while striking out one batter.
St. Peter went just over two innings and struck out three batters and allowed three runs while Painter went two innings and allowed no runs, striking out all six batters he faced.
The Indians are in desperate need of some momentum as they try to make a playoff run, and will face the Galeton Tigers on Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. on their home field.