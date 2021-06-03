WILLIAMSPORT — The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (8-13) and the Saint John Neumann Golden Knights (18-3) were both battling to capture their first-ever District 4 Class A Championship, but a walk-off single from Neumann’s JerVal Weeks-Schuler pushed the score to 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning to dash the upset hopes of the CV Indians on Monday, May 31.
A two-out RBI single scored Nuemann’s Naseer Dymek in the bottom of the eighth inning to close the door on the Indians’ season dramatically despite putting together an inspired performance on the biggest stage.
“It’s huge for our program, it may get some kids who aren’t interested in sports and maybe get them to play,” CV Head Coach Jaime St. Peter. “It shows that we can compete with anyone if we put in the hard work.”
During the contest, the Indians were able to take control early, mostly in part to the pitching of junior McGwire Painter who in his 5 1/3 innings of work was nearly flawless on the mound.
“Him progressing the way he did, I just don’t have the words to explain it,” St. Peter said. “It takes a true athlete to do what that boy did this season.”
Painter has come along as one of the best pitchers in the area, and as a player who hasn’t played organized baseball in six years played one of the biggest roles during the D4 Finals.
“There’s been a lot of practice that has gone into it,” Painter said of his progression during the year. “I kind of wished I had started a little earlier, it would have been a bit more fun.”
In the first inning, Painter dealt out three strikeouts while allowing just one hit, and in the second inning continued to put on a show.
With the bases loaded and only one out, Painter struck out the next two batters to stifle any chance of scoring for the Golden Knights in the frame.
By the end of the third inning Painter had already racked up seven strikeouts and the Neumann team that normally scored in bunches (11.66 per-contest) were completely muzzled at the plate and were unable to figure things out against Painter.
“It was a big moment for him,” CV Assistant Coach Ryan Morgan said of Painter’s performance. “It was just a huge moment for someone who hasn’t played a lot of baseball in their life. And to see him handle it the way he did was impressive… He’s a gamer, you’ve seen it in basketball and you’ve seen him out here, he had like nine or 10 strikeouts and we couldn’t have asked for better.”
In the bottom of the third inning, Painter and the CV defense would get out of another base loaded jam with Painter making an incredible grab on a shot that was returned directly back to him at a high velocity to record the last out.
In the fourth ining Painter once again pitched himself out of a jam with a runner on third base and forced a pop-up to center fielder Glenn Barnes that left the runner stranded.
Heading into the fifth inning it was still anybody’s game with the score knotted at 0, but the Indians would finally draw first blood in the top of the frame.
Senior Ben Cooper would reach base on a fielding error by Neumann and set the table for Painter to put together another big play for his team.
Painter knocked in an RBI single that scored Cooper that made the score 1-0.
The bottom of the inning saw Painter reach his 100 pitches and he recorded his 10th strikeout, but Neumann would get their one run back to tie things up before he left the mound.
That set the stage for teammate Tucker St. Peter to try and close things out and capture the title.
St. Peter would deal out a strikeout to get out of the pickle and leave one runner stranded with the score tied at one apiece.
Neither team would score again in regular innings and some great plays from the CV defense including a huge play by junior catcher Mikey Sipps connecting with Painter at second base to catch a Neumann base-runner stealing, and helped them hold off a late rally to keep their title hopes alive.
In extra innings, the CV bats came alive.
St. Peter and Sipps both were able to connect on doubles in the top of the eighth frame, with Sipps hitting a go-ahead RBI double to give them a 2-1 advantage.
Moments later, Sipps would take advantage of a passed ball and score on a steal at home plate with just one out.
CV would then be in a position to extend their lead, but a split second play at third base proved to be costly.
On a sacrifice fly, Painter tagged up at third and reached home, but due to leaving the base early and Neumann contesting the call, he was called out and ended the inning on an unorthodox double play.
Heading into the bottom of the inning, it looked as though CV would come away victorious, with runs coming few and far between during the contest, and after getting an out on the first batter the Indians decided to walk the next batter, Ryan Thompson, which proved to be costly.
“If I had a do-over I would still walk him,” Coach St. Peter said. “He’s one of the best hitters in the league. With one out we put on a slow runner… I feel strongly about that decision and would do it again.”
Neumann would get another single from Caleb Neidig and then a fielder’s choice that moved runners to the corners with two outs.
After some tough calls behind the plate that walked the next batter, Naseer Dymek reached base after a long battle at the plate that loaded the bases and set the stage for Nazir Smith to tie the game.
“That last pitch that walked the nine batters, that could’ve been called either way,” commented coach St. Peter on the called ball that loaded the bases.
Smith, during the next at-bat for Neumann would record his first and biggest hit of the night, and tied the game on a shot to the outfield that scored two runners.
Weeks-Schuler then stepped up to the plate, and as one of the only hitters in the game to produce for Neumann, he was able to deliver in the biggest moment.
Schuler connected on a single for his third hit of the day and scored Dymeck to walk off in extra innings and claim their first-ever District 4 Class A title in the process.
In the loss, Painter went 5 1/3 innings allowing one run and only three hits while striking out 10 batters in the process.
He also went 1-3 at the plate, and chipped in an RBI single during the effort, and played one of the best all-around games of his short career.
“I think we did well,” Painter said. “No one expected us to win any game based on what everyone predicted. So I think we ended up doing pretty good. Everyone here is excited for next year.”
St. Peter came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings giving up four runs and striking out four batters.
CV only had four hits, while St. Peter led the charge going 2-4 including an RBI double and a run scored for the Indians.
Sipps also had a big day going 1-3 with a double scoring a run and batting in an RBI.
Also reaching base during the game were seniors Caleb Morgan and Cooper, as well as freshman Jordan Vargeson and sophomore Julian Francis.
CV returns all but two of their players and will look to ride their momentum into next season with one of the best junior classes returning in the entire region, including Kade Sottolano who missed the entire season with a shoulder injury.
Neumann was led by an impressive outing on the mound from Keon Burkholder who finished his day with 10 strikeouts, and despite CV getting a run off him in the fifth inning, it was the only one he allowed on the day.
In the relief, Weeks-Schuler picked up the win and allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings.
He also recorded three hits in the effort including the two-out walk-off that gave Neumann their first-ever District title.
“I think it will give them a whole year of feeling a bit down due to that loss,” Coach St. Peter said. “It will motivate them and we have never won a District Title, and next year we will have a better chance with getting Sottolano back into the lineup and it will build a lot of confidence.”
Sottolano will be a huge addition to the lineup as not only a big bat, but one of their best pitchers. Expect him to bolster an already strong junior class of players who have shown heart, toughness and determination during the 2021 season.
“Mentally, they are as strong as steel, I know I’ve heard talk around the league that Sipps, Tucker and Painter, those three all proved they have ice water in their veins, they don’t crack at all,” Coach St. Peter said.
“At the beginning of the year, I told them that this group of boys is resilient and they don’t believe in outside noise. They believe in themselves and they work and they just don’t buy into it and they believe they can play with anybody.”