The Galeton Tigers traveled to Emporium to take on the Red Raiders of Cameron County and used a key inning to rally to a 13-10 win on Wednesday, April 14th.
The Tigers scored six runs in the eighth inning to propel the win after both teams were tied at the end of the seventh.
Levi Evans broke the tie with a bases-loaded walk for Galeton.
An RBI single from Patrick Lehman, another bases-loaded walk from Noah Shutt and a triple from Tre Slawson added to the lead.
An error by the Tigers made it 13-8 in the bottom of the final inning before Cameron County’s Jessop Farabaugh added a two-run single to set the final score.
The game concluded with a key strikeout by Galeton’s Jake Cochran.
Slawson was credited with the win for the Tigers, going two innings while striking out five and walking four.
Treyton Tucker took the loss for the Red Raiders, allowing six runs in one third of an inning.
Tre Slawson went 3-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and two stolen bases. Patrick Lehman was 2-5 with a double and four RBIs while Jake Cochran scored three runs and Noah Shutt two runs, three walks and an RBI for Galeton.
Jessop Farabaugh was 1-5 with two RBIs and a run scored while Nathan Reed went 1-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs with Eastyn Solveson was 1-2 with an RBI, two runs scored and three walks for Cameron County.