Junior Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball player Tucker St. Peter put together one of the most complete seasons on the diamond during the 2021 year.
For his efforts in helping his team reach the District 4 Class A Finals, St. Peter has been named this year’s Tioga Publishing Baseball Player of the Year.
“It’s pretty cool,” Tucker said of being named the player of the year. “It’s awesome to get it and I wish more CV kids could experience this because everyone at CV works hard. When we get to different schools everyone is like ‘Oh, it’s just CV, but we all work hard and we always help each other out. I know CV doesn’t always win in most sports but I know darn well we work and are some of the hardest-working kids in the whole area.”
Tucker was the anchor of a unit that was up-and-down for a majority of the season, and always came to play when the moment called for it.
Tucker was the leader of his team and relished in the big moments where the pressure was on.
“He’s a team leader and a true team captain,” CV Head Coach Jaime St. Peter said. “He brings it even if there’s a bad play or a bad moment he always is cheering everyone on. He’s just always a positive reinforcement for the team.”
During the season, the numbers speak for themselves. Tucker batted a District 4 best 0.587 while collecting 29 hits, seven doubles, three triples, two home runs, 24 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
He was also the ace in the lineup for the Indians on the mound, and showcased a very strong season going 2-3 with a team-best 1.99 ERA striking out 31 batters on the year while pitching over 31 minutes.
Though not an overpowering pitcher on the mound like teammate McGwire Painter, Tucker was extremely impressive at forcing batters into ground balls and throwing them off balance in the batter’s box.
“He’s just a really good defensive pitcher,” Jaime said. “He’s not going to overpower you and have 70 strikeouts, but he’s going to get you through a game. His ERA shows that he’s going to throw strikes and he’s going to let the other team put the ball in play and you just got to be able to capitalize off that.”
Tucker was also touted as a big-game performer for the CV Indians, and on top of his gritty performance in the District Playoff where he had some huge hits for his team, he also helped clinch a pivotal win against Northeast Bradford where he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning on the mound.
“It’s just crazy, like it’s just a whole new shot of energy going through your body,” Tucker said. “I know it’s the same way for the team, like you can feel when the energy flows and the whole team starts playing well. Like at the beginning of the finals game, we were quite rough. We didn’t have a lot of energy but when I got that hit, the whole team just got ready.”
With a roster that will be returning 12 players, the CV leader has high hopes going into next season and thinks that they will find themselves in a similar position at the end of next season, with a chance to make some real noise.
“Honestly, I don’t see why we couldn’t win it all next year,” Tucker said. “We did this well when we weren’t expected to win many games. And I think we shocked a lot of people.”
Tucker, who is referred to by almost all of his coaches and teammates as an extremely hard worker on the field where he plays three sports and off the field where he is a beef farmer, will be looked to lead his team during the 2022 season.
“It’s always kind of humbling to see the success he has in life,” Jaime said. “As a coach, you always wish to have one or two players on the CV team, but we have a lot of players that are good and for him to step up and lead them is just a great thing.”
“The dynamic of talking about your kids as a coach is weird, but on the flip side, you also get to watch your son grow more than anybody else would from that perspective….I am extremely proud of his academic work, he has a 94% for the year on top of everything else he does.”