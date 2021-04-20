TIOGA- The Williamson Warriors (2-4-1) baseball team was unable to top the Northeast Bradford Panthers (1-3) in their home contest on Monday, April 19 as they left 12 runners stranded on base during their 15-5 loss.
The Williamson team was able to keep pace with the Panthers early, and even after Northeast piled on three runs in the top of the first, the Warriors responded almost immediately.
In the bottom of the inning, the Warriors put up three runs of their own, with Gabe Kaufman kicking off the scoring with an RBI single with one out to push the score to 3-1.
Soon after, senior Andrew Berkan was able to knock in another run on an RBI triple and was scored by another RBI shot from Devin O’Dell and tied the score at three heading into the second inning.
Sophomore pitcher Cody Flemming was able to retire three consecutive batters in the top of the next inning and gave the Warriors a chance to gain their first lead of the afternoon.
In the bottom of the inning, Owen Gontarz was able to reach base on a passed ball on strike three and set the stage for Gabe Kaufman to produce yet another RBI, this time a single, that pushed the score to 4-3 as they headed into the next inning.
The Northeast bats would start to come alive for the rest of the game, as Nick Beers belted a home run shot over the right-field fence that tied the game and started a seven-run rally in the frame that pushed the score 10-4.
Northeast then subbed in pitcher Lucas Crown for Collin Allis who took over in commanding fashion, only allowing one run for the remainder of the game and picking up the win on the mound.
Williamson was able to get one more run across the board with Berkan adding another RBI-single to his day, but the Warriors were unable to plate runners on base effectively in the second half of the contest, leading to their fourth loss of the season.
Kaufman was the leader on offense for the Warriors in the loss as he ended the day 3-5 with a double and two RBIs in the effort.
Also with a nice day swinging the bat was Berkan who ended his day 2-4 with two RBIs and a triple.
O’Dell finished 2-3 with an RBI and a double to round out the top batters for Williamson.
On the mound, Flemming gave up 10 runs in five innings while striking out five batters in the process.
Both Kaufman and Sprague came into the game in relief for the Warriors, giving up a combined five runs in the final two innings of play.
The Williamson Warriors are back in action on Tuesday, April 20 as they host the Canton Warriors at 4:30 p.m.