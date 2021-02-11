The Cowanesque Indians basketball team (3-9) were able to bounce back after a close loss to a talented Wyalusing team, with a big win over Williamson (0-10) where they scored a season-high in points in a 75-40 win on Monday, Feb. 8.
The Indians were led by an incredible outing for junior McGuire Painter, who scored a career-high of 36 points, and was unstoppable throughout the night as he connected on 17 field goals.
The Indians got out to a quick start scoring 22 first quarter points. Painter started the game out hot, scoring 10 first quarter points, while Caleb Morgan and Tucker St. Peter both added five in the frame and both connected on a three-pointer.
On the other side of the ball they held Williamson to just 10 points and continued to cruise into the halftime break with a 40-21 advantage as their offense continued to fire on all cylinders.
The lead only got larger as the game went on, and the Indians outscored the Warriors by 16 points in the second half to grab a 75-40 win in their best offensive performance of the season.
Painter led all scorers with 36 points, and was on fire throughout the night as he never scored less than seven points in any frame of the contest.
Painter has put together a strong junior campaign and has come alive as of late, scoring 19 against Wellsboro, 18 against Wyalusing and a career-high of 36 points in the contest against Williamson.
Senior Ben Cooper also had a strong showing netting 20 points for his team.
St. Peter scored 10 points while knocking down two three-pointers and Joe Easton netted five points.
Also scoring two points each were Carter Ackley and Gage Tiltman.
For Williamson, their struggles continued as they are still searching for their first win of the year and fall to 0-10.
They were led by Tristian Parker who scored a team-high 14 points, Jacob Schmitt who added nine points and Devin O’Dell who tallied eight points in the loss.
Both teams were back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 10 as the Indians hosted Canton (5-5) and Williamson hosted Towanda (2-8).