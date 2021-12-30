LIBERTY — The Galeton Tigers basketball team traveled to Liberty for the annual Kiwanis Tournament and fell in both rounds as the Muncy Indians on Monday, Dec. 27 were able to pour on a 88-24 victory over the Tigers while Liberty also topped Galeton by a count of 65-21 on Tuesday, Dec. 28 as they continue to search for their first win of the 2021-2022 season.
During their contest against Muncy, Galeton fell behind quickly and had no answer for the Muncy offense as they fell behind 26-8 in the first frame and never were able to chip away at the lead.
Muncy would go on to score 22 points in the second and third quarters as well, and pushed their advantage all the way to 66-24 before taking their foot off the pedal in the fourth frame.
They would finish things off with a 13-5 advantage in the final frame that pushed the score to a lopsided 88-29 as they advanced to face Liberty in the next round of the tournament.
Muncy was led by an extremely impressive night from Bronson Eyer, who dominated the first three quarters where he scored all of his game-high 24 points.
Also in double-digits for the Indians were Louden Boring who scored 10 points, Ross Eyer who netted 14 points and Mike Fry who added 11 points in the victory.
Galeton struggled against a much longer and taller Muncy team and labored to get shots off throughout the night but were still led by a nice outing from Gavin Sykora, who scored a team-high 11 points while also showing off some strong ball-handling and finishing skills throughout a tough game.
Elijah Kselyk added five points including a three-pointer while Matthew Smith and Levi Evans each were able to net two points in the effort.
John Martin also scored four points in the loss as well for the Galeton Tigers.
In their next matchup of the tournament against Liberty, the struggles continued for the Galeton offense as they fell by a score of 73-29.
Galeton was led by Sykora again who netted six points while Smith added four, Martin added four, Evans added five, Braiden Cimino added three and Zach Pagano also added three points as well.