The Cowanesque Valley Indians (3-16) hosted their final two games of the 2021 season and were unable to come up with a win as they dropped their contest on Friday, Feb. 26 to Northeast Bradford (11-7) 78-57, and also dropped a thriller to Sayre (5-13) on Saturday, Feb. 27, 61-59.
In their first matchup against the Panthers, the Indians struggled to keep up with the red-hot NEB team as they allowed nearly 80 points in the loss.
McGuire Painter turned in yet another big-time night scoring as he notched a team-high 22 points. Painter has been one of the better offensive threats in the area during the 2021 season and is averaging over 15 points-per-game this season.
Senior Ben Cooper added 15 points and Tucker St. Peter scored 14 points in the effort for the Indians in the loss.
The tandem of Nick Beers and Lucas Crown proved to be the winning combo as they combined for 40 points to lead the Panthers to a win.
In their final contest of the 2021 season, the Indians came within just one quarter of grabbing their fourth win of the season, but the Sayre Redskins rallied in the final quarter to score 23 points and top the Indians by a score of 61-59.
The Indians held a lead for a good portion of the contest and carried a 33-29 lead into the half.
They were able to extend that lead in the third quarter and out-scored the Redskins 14-9 in the frame behind eight points from Cooper and looked to be in control of the contest.
The Sayre team rallied in the final frame, and down 47-38, used stellar shooting from the free-throw line (15-21) to get the win.
The Indians were led by Cooper and Painter who scored 19 and 18 points respectively.
St. Peter also chipped in 13 points as the Indians close out their season with just a 3-16 record in the 2021 season.
The Indians have a lot to look forward to in their next season, with Painter and St. Peter both slated to make a return with both playing extremely well on offense to end their season.