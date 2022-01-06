The Cowanesque Valley Indians basketball team split games during the Addison Christmas Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30 to claim second place that was fueled by an all-time performance from McGwire Painter who netted an incredible 59 points in their win over Odessa.
The CV team was in the midst of a three-game slide coming into the tournament, and were in desperate need of a spark and received one in the opening round of the tournament as Painter put together one of the most incredible scoring performances in not only CV history, but the history of District 4.
During the game, the Odessa team got out to a quick lead in the first quarter, putting up 24 points in the first quarter to build a nine-point lead of 24-15.
Painter had already found his rhythm despite his team being down, netting 12 points including two-and-one layups, as he helped keep his team above water as they weathered a strong scoring start from their opponent.
In the next quarter, Painter would continue to pour in the scoring, but it was the defense that stepped up in a major way as the Indians started to make their comeback.
The CV team would hold Odessa to just eight points, and it opened the door for Painter to continue his remarkable night.
The Indians would score an incredible 31 points in the frame, with Painter contributing 19 of those points, while also getting some nice shooting from his teammates as Tucker St. Peter knocked down two triples and Glenn Barnes also got a three-ball to fall as they flipped the script heading into the half by taking a 46-32 lead at the break.
At the half, Painter was already sitting at an impressive 31 points, but his night was far from over as he continued to scorch the nets for the Indians.
The Indians would come out of the break with another offensive explosion that saw them net another 25 points in the third and Painter continued to be unstoppable as he scored another 12 points while St. Peter would also continue his strong night shooting the ball as he scored seven points with yet another three-pointer.
CV would finally take complete control of the game, out-scoring Odessa 25-14 in the frame as they bolstered their lead to 81-46 and some breathing room down the stretch.
Odessa’s offense would get back in track in the fourth, but they continued to have no answer for the scoring prowess of Painter as he was able to close things out with another 15 points and put an exclamation point on a win as the Indians would cruise to final buzzer by a score of 94-68.
CV got an all-time performance from Painter with 59 points, a total that rivals most final scoring outputs for entire teams.
The senior feasted from the free throw line as he went 14-16 from the charity stripe and lived in the paint as nearly all of his points came from inside the three-point line.
His performance was the best in the history in CV basketball as well as a top-ten scoring night for the history of all of District 4 basketball.
Also with a strong night in the CV win, St. Peter had 15 points and was hot from deep as he knocked down three triples.
Gage Tilton added seven points, Fletcher Good scored six, Kaeden Cole scored three, Barnes added three, Carter Ackley scored three and Julian Frances added one point in the best offensive outing for the CV team this season.
Odessa was led by Daniel Lewis and Aiden Heichel who scored 11 points each in the loss.
During the finals of the Addison Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29, the Indians were unable to match performances as they fell in a tight matchup against the Campbell team by a score of 57-50.
The Indians hot offensive tournament would continue in the first quarter of the game, as they netted 22 points in the first quarter and knocked four triples as they pushed themselves out to a 22-12 lead.
But the offense would come to a halt in the second quarter, and the Indians wouldn’t get a single shot to fall from the field as they scored just two points on two Julian Francis free throws as the Campbell team would use a 13-2 run in the quarter to take a 25-24 lead into the half.
Things would continue to be tough for the Indians on offense, and in the third quarter would score just nine points as Campbell would extend their lead to 38-33.
The CV offense would get back on track in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the victory as they fell by a final count of 57-50 despite scoring 17 points in the final frame.
In the loss, Painter was the leader of the pack as he netted 12 points, bringing his tournament total to a staggering 71.
St. Peter hit double-digit scoring for the second-straight game as he scored 11 points while Good added double-digit scoring with 11 points as well.
Ackley scored eight points, Titlon added four points and both Barnes and Francis each scored two points in a strong effort from the CV unit.