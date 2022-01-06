WESTFIELD — There have been a handful of amazing scoring performances in the history of District 4 basketball over its long history, but as of Thursday, Dec. 30 there is a new name at the top individual scoring performance list; and that name is McGwire Painter.
“We’ve had like 30-point scorers before, you know, but I mean that 59 points are something different,” Cowanesque Valley Head Coach Jason Fry said. “That is just a different level.”
After struggling with fouls in his previous game, Painter sat nearly the entirety of the second half against Wellsboro after starting the game scorching hot. After the disappointment of not being able to help his team, he came in ready to roll which showed in his performance on the court.
“The game before, I was kind of in foul trouble,” Painter explained. “So I had to sit at the end. The next game I just wasn’t expecting a whole lot, but I came out and just started feeling it and the team started feeling it. As we kept going, our chemistry just felt a lot better and started to show. I mean we’ve had our spurts here and there but that was probably the best solid three quarters we’ve had and we figured it out.”
During the Addison Basketball Tournament over the Holiday break on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and Thursday, Dec. 30, Cowanesque received a late Christmas gift from senior scoring dynamo Painter McGwire who put together an all-time performance against their first-round win over their opponent Odessa-Montour as he set a new PIAA District 4 scoring record with 59 points in a win, a record that has stood for nearly two decades.
“I think it’ll always be cool to just be able to remember that game,” Painter said of his performance. “Just to remember doing that is special.”
Nineteen years ago, St. John Neumann’s Brad Litchfield netted an incredible 57-point night, a mark that seemed insurmountable, but the CV guard went nuclear in their matchup with Odessa-Montour, and despite only hitting one three-pointer, was able to connect on 20 field goals and 13 free throws en route to one of the most incredible single-game performances in not only the area or the Northern Tier League, but all of District 4 basketball history.
Painter netted 12 points in the first quarter, 19 in the second quarter, 12 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth quarter. By the time the third period rolled around, the team and coaching staff knew they were witnessing something special.
“It started to set in, I’d say in that third quarter,” Fry said of when he realized the points were stacking up in bunches. “It was not only McGwire, but our team as a whole was also just starting to just score, and we were looking good. We knew we were going to make a huge run and we did.”
The effort came in a game where the team trailed early on, and even with Painter’s huge performance, the team rallied behind the scoring machine as they were able to, as a unit, knock down shots from all over the floor throughout that made the accomplishment possible for Painter and, more importantly, pick up a much-needed win.
“I think it felt really good as a whole because everyone was playing together,” Painter said. “That game just felt like it came easy, everything was just easy as a team.”
Easy may be the way that Painter describes it, but the feat he achieved was anything but.
Painter used a jaw-dropping 20 field goals to reach the total, with only one shot coming from three-point range.
He scored nearly all of his points from the paint and mid-range and is one of the most impressive players when it comes to scoring in that area and uses his acrobatics, power, speed and explosiveness to score in the paint and crash offensive boards.
“I just like going for layups,” Painter said with a smile. “It just makes me feel more comfortable like the ball is closer so it’s easier to make them… if you shoot an outside shot, it’s harder to get the ball back.”
It is a testament to the way that Painter plays the game: explosive, fast and downhill.
“When everyone is hitting shots, it is kind of easier to just scale the drive and go in,” Painter said.
Even though his scoring was already impressive in the first quarter, it was the second quarter when things opened up for the CV team and they were able to overcome a first-quarter deficit on the back of great team play. Painter continued to score in bunches and a switch in their offensive scheme paid dividends for them in the contest.
“It was the second quarter when we started to play better,” Fry said. “We made some changes offensively, and everyone kind of found their role, and then once we made those changes and everyone started rolling, we started really moving the ball and working together. You could just see it all come together.”
The team rallied around their teammates’ success, which is a true testament to the group of ballplayers who play in the Westfield gym.
“The thing is, in that game the chemistry just felt better,” Painter said. “So I think we’re going to keep going in that direction from here on out.”
With their top player rolling in the scoring department, they changed the way they played the game to take advantage of the hot hand which Painter rewarded them with an all-time performance.
Painter has already shown some incredible performances this season, but his display at the Addison Basketball Tournament was on a completely different level as he put together an inspired performance.
“I just want to go back to how we play team basketball,” Fry said. “Everybody doing what they need to do just allowed McGwire to be able to do that.
With a new mark set for District 4, it might be a while until that number is touched again as the CV senior has etched his name is not only the CV record books but set the new standard for best scoring performance throughout the entire league.