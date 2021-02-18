The Williamson Warriors boys basketball team finally got themselves in the win column as they were able to beat New Covenant Academy at home on Saturday, Feb. 11 by a score of 78-36.
The win marks their best offensive and defensive performances of the season as they topped non-league opponent NCA after taking 13 consecutive losses to start the season.
The Warriors received four double-digit performances in the effort and junior Everett Dominick had a career-night in the win, notching a game-high 21 points to go along with 18 rebounds, one assist and one steal for Williamson.
Also with one of his best nights of the season was sophomore Jacob Shmitt, who notched 15 points and secured 10 rebounds for a double-double and also dished out four assists and grabbed four steals.
Tristan Parker scored 11 points with eight rebounds and senior Devin O’Dell scored 10 points with two assists on the night.
Also with a strong night was freshman Kristian Mizdail, who scored nine points, secured three boards and dished out a team-high four assists.
The number might not jump off the page for the freshman, but he has shown flashes of being a top-tier ball-handler in just his first year and should be a player to watch over the upcoming seasons.
Williamson put together their most complete game of the season with nine players contributing points in the effort and, after a tough start to the season, were able to capture their first of the year.
Looking forward, the Warriors only have two games left on the schedule after a big loss to Wellsboro of 76-40, but will look to build on their first victory of the 2021 season.
Their next contest is on Tuesday., Feb. 23 as they travel to take on the Canton Warriors at 6 p.m.