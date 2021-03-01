The Williamson Warriors boys basketball team (2-18) picked up their second win of the 2021 season as they traveled to Bucktail and left with a 57-53 win in their season finale.
The Warriors fell into a quick hole, as the Bucktail team connected on four first-half three-pointers to help them build a 27-17 lead heading into the half.
What looked like another loss for the Warriors in the 2021 season turned into a big second-half rally that saw them score 40 second-half points.
The Warriors started their rally in the third quarter, as they notched a game-high 23 points in the frame to tie the score up heading into the fourth at 40 apiece.
The charge was headed by the combination of Everett Dominick who scored 12 points and Jacob Schmitt who scored seven in the frame to even things up as they headed into their final quarter of the 2021 season.
The Warriors' offense continued to roll in the fourth as they were able to outscore the Bucktail team by an impressive 17-13 to show some true determination down the stretch a pick up their second win in a comeback effort.
Schmitt posted one of the best efforts of his career in the win, tallying 22 points in the win and his second-best total of the season.
Schmitt as just a sophomore led his team in scoring with just under 11 points-per-game and will be a pivotal returning player for the Warriors as they look to get back on track this upcoming season.
Schmitt has broken the 10-point mark for Williamson in eight games this season and has been the best scorer for Williamson this season.
Also was a stellar performance for the Warriors was Dominick who scored 18 points to end his junior campaign as Williamson picked up their second win.
Junior Devin O’Dell was able to contribute seven points, Wes Carelton scored four points and freshman Kristian Mizdail added three points in the win for Williamson.
Though the 2021 season was tough for Williamson, they will have nearly every player returning next season with only one player set to graduate.
With a lot of younger players contributing in their season, if they can develop those players they will have a good shot to turn the corner and be much more competitive in 2022.